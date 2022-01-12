Gov. Justice announces GreenPower Motor Company to manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has signed an agreement with the state to lease/purchase a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston, including an 80,000-square-foot building, where the company will manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses, bringing hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars...governor.wv.gov
