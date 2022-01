Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been bombarded with the problematic opinions of certain classic rock stars related to the science behind COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and now it looks as though we’re moving on to the next generation. On Thursday, Julian Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon — sons of the late John Lennon, of course — advocated for ivermectin as a potential coronavirus cure, despite FDA warnings against taking it to treat the virus.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO