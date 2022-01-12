ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Fort Collins Invites Community Members to Share Feedback on the Resilient Recovery Plan

  • Sarah Meline, Recovery Policy & Engagement Specialist, 970-416-4202, smeline@fcgov.com
  • SeonAh Kendall, City Recovery Manager, 970-416-2164, skendall@fcgov.com
  • Travis Storin, Chief Financial Officer, 404-915-1629, tstorin@fcgov.com

FORT COLLINS, CO – The City of Fort Collins has developed a draft Recovery Plan to guide long-term pandemic response and recovery efforts, including the spending of funds received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, ARPA established $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief funding. The act included $350 billion to aid state and local governments, and the City received approximately $28.1 million of this funding to invest in recovery from the pandemic and its negative impacts, with a specific emphasis on equitable recovery efforts, and can be spent over the next five years.

In May 2021, City Council allocated approximately $4.2M of the $28.1M to be used for short-term response efforts, and a further $3.6M of funds was approved for recovery efforts in the adopted 2022 City Manager Recommended Budget. The remaining $20.3M is expected to be allocated in the City’s 2023-2024 budget cycle. ARPA funds are just one tool for recovery. Additional funds and resources must be used to achieve community priorities related to building back better, and a comprehensive Recovery Plan is a crucial first step in that process.

The vision for recovery is that all Fort Collins residents and businesses can participate in a resilient, vibrant and inclusive future. The plan focuses on more than just economic recovery. It includes health, equity and community and environmental resilience. This approach will lead to a more balanced recovery and take into account perspectives from many different stakeholders and community members.

We want to ensure that this plan reflects what our community needs most by hearing your feedback on the key themes and outcomes in the Draft Plan. Comments and reactions can be shared via survey at OurCity.FCGov.com/ForFoCo.

