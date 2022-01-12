ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concrete repair work scheduled for Drake Road beginning Jan. 13

 3 days ago
  • Darren Moritz, Street Maintenance Program Manager, 970-556-1495, DMoritz@fcgov.com

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department will begin a concrete warranty repair project on Drake Road between Dunbar Avenue and Yorktown Drive beginning Thursday, Jan. 13, weather permitting.

During construction, lane closures will be in effect and drivers should be aware of changing traffic patterns. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

Work is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting. This concrete repair is part of the Streets Maintenance Program.

Work Zone Information

Typical working hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., however work may occur outside these times or on the weekends to expedite the project. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zones.

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, please visit fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets Department at 970-221-6615.

