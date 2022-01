Doctors in Japan have successfully transplanted stem cells into a patient with a spinal cord injury in what is the first clinical trial of its kind, Tokyo’s Keio University announced on Friday.Neural progenitor cells derived from pluripotent stem (iPS) cells were transplanted into a patient with a severe spinal cord injury by the surgeons of the university last month as part of the study, officials were quoted as saying by The Asahi Shimbun newspaper.The study was being conducted to determine whether the treatment could be effective in curing paralysis caused by serious spinal cord injuries, which so far do not...

HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO