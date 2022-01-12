ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-U.S. pig slaughtering hits five-month low as Omicron spreads

Agriculture Online
 13 hours ago

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on bargain buying on Wednesday, traders said, though U.S. pig slaughtering sank to its lowest level since August as rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant hit meat plants. Live cattle and feeder cattle futures slumped as...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 3-5 cents, soy down 1-4 cents, corn down 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: Traders expect that investors will be squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report later Wednesday. The USDA also will release its quarterly stocks and winter wheat seedings reports on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat eased after three days higher, finding technical resistance as traders anticipate fresh winter wheat data from the USDA. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat fell after finding resistance at its 100-day moving average. * Farm office FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2021/22 season to 9.0 million tonnes from 9.2 million estimated in December. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 4-3/4 cents at $7.65-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 4-1/4 cents lower at $7.87-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 1/4 cent at $9.28-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased ahead of USDA's annual crop assessment, awaiting updated data from South America's drought-stricken regions, as well as year-end U.S. crop production totals and stocks. * Exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of corn for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1-1/4 cents at $5.99-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans stepped back ahead of the USDA's monthly assessment, with traders anticipating adjustments to crop production estimates in Brazil and Argentina due to hot, dry conditions. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for the 2022/2023 marketing year. * Abiove, a trade group representing global soy crushers like Cargill and Bunge reduced its Brazilian soybean output forecast for the 2021/2022 season to 140 million tonnes, down 4.8 million tonnes, citing drought in Southern Brazil. * March soybeans last traded 3-1/2 cents lower at $13.83 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures fall on bigger-than-expected U.S. plantings, stocks

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures extended losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected that domestic farmers planted more acres than traders anticipated. Larger-than-expected USDA estimates for domestic and global wheat inventories added pressure on the market, analysts said, after supply concerns drove futures prices...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA’s global data supports soybean market

While the U.S. 2021 corn and soybean crop estimates remain unchanged, this year’s Brazil soybean crop is getting smaller, according to the USDA. On Wednesday, the USDA released its January Supply/Demand, WASDE, and Quarterly Grain Stocks reports. As a result, the CME Group’s soybean market moved lower then turned...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
Agriculture Online

U.S. soybean production hits new record - USDA

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crop that farmers harvested in the fall of 2021 was the largest on record, as yields were bigger than previously estimated, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday. USDA pegged the U.S. soy crop at 4.435 billion bushels, based on an average...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops for 2nd session on higher U.S. planting; soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected that farmers planted more acres than traders anticipated, while soybeans shed previous day's gains to post the first decline in three sessions. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Pig#Livestock#Omicron#Slaughter#Covid#Reuters#Cme
Agriculture Online

Brazil faces another year of high food inflation due to drought

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumers could see another round of stiff rises in food prices this year as meatpackers grapple with higher costs due to a drought hurting the crops used to feed livestock. Meat industry group ABPA says there is no relief in sight before Brazil...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers sold 37.3 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans -govt

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 37.3 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season so far, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report that included data through Jan. 5. The rhythm of sales was behind that of the previous season. At this time...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

New economic analysis raises concerns over proposed nitrogen tariffs

A new economic analysis from Texas A&M University has raised red flags for corn growers concerned about rising input costs. Commissioned by 21 state corn organizations, the study found a historical correlation between corn prices and fertilizer prices. “Those lines kind of lay right on top of each other, which...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up on export business; corn, soy firm ahead of USDA data

CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose about 1% on Tuesday on a pickup in global export business and short-covering ahead of several key U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due on Wednesday, traders said. Corn and soybeans edged higher ahead of the reports, which will include updated estimates...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Pre-USDA report estimates cut Brazil's soybean production

In a report that the USDA uses to print its final U.S. crop production estimates for 2021, the number that could get most of the attention Wednesday will be Brazil’s soybean production output. Due to the dry weather in November and December, the trade expects the USDA to drop...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs sag on Wall Street woes, worker shortages

CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog and live cattle futures closed lower on Monday, pressured by declines on Wall Street along with slowdowns at slaughterhouses due to worker shortages, traders said. CME February live cattle futures settled down 1.075 cents at 136.250 cents per pound, while...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans muted amid pressure from improved S.American weather outlook

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans were largely unchanged on Tuesday, after suffering losses in the last session, with prices under pressure from forecasts calling for much-needed rains in dry areas of South America. Corn gained ground, while wheat eased as traders squared positions ahead of key supply-demand and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy, corn futures sag on S.American weather outlooks; wheat firms

CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Monday on forecasts calling for much-needed rains in dry areas of South America, along with long liquidation ahead of several key U.S. government reports due at mid-week, analysts said. Wheat futures firmed on short-covering and the unwinding of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Argentina 2021/22 soy crop at 46.5 million T

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service post in Buenos Aires:. "Despite initial favorable conditions, Argentine oilseed crops have faced warm and dry weather across most growing regions since mid-December. Rains are needed soon to forestall more significant yield reductions. Post reduces its projected Marketing Year (MY) 2021/22 soybean production to 46.5 million metric tons (MMT), 3 MMT below USDA Official. More advanced drought conditions in Paraguay could reduce Argentine imports below the current projected 4.5 MMT, which is 300,000 metric tons below USDA Official. Argentine MY 2021/22 sunflowerseed and peanut production projections are unchanged at 3.4 MMT and 1.3 MMT respectively."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil's Conab slashes soy, corn output forecasts due to drought

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab lowered the 2021/2022 forecast for the country's soybean and corn production on Tuesday amid a drought that was mainly affecting commercial crops in the south of the country. Still, the outlook for the grain season remains positive,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy