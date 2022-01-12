The Playhouse

The sun was brightly shining, but the temperature was only 33 degrees when 22 hardy souls took a New Year’s Day plunge into Devils Lake on Saturday morning at Regatta Grounds Park in Lincoln City. It’s called the Devils Lake Dunk, and Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Director Jeanne Sprague said, “It’s the fastest special event you’ll ever be at — it’s over in five seconds.” As people lined the water’s edge for the countdown, Recreation Supervisor Boone Marker jokingly reassured them that he had turned up the water temperature in the lake in preparation for the event. “It only counts if you get your head wet,” he added with a laugh. After a quick, breath-taking dip in the lake, people bundled up and enjoyed cookies and hot chocolate before heading home. (Photos by Steve Card)

LINCOLN CITY, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO