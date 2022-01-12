ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronnie Spector, lead singer of The Ronettes, has died at age 78

By Ann Powers
ksjd.org
 13 hours ago

Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the 1960s group The Ronettes, has died at 78. A statement from her family on her website indicates she died after a bout with cancer. Her song, "Be My Baby" and others with a framework for her strong and beautiful voice - a voice that changed...

www.ksjd.org

Washington Times

‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

LOS ANGELES — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
MUSIC
Variety

Appreciating Ronnie Spector in 10 Essential Songs

Ronnie Spector may have been the quintessential 1960s poster girl, what with her Wall of Sound-posing, mascara-wearing, beehive-donning glory, but the singer — who died on Wednesday of cancer at age 78 — had an even more recognizable voice. Spector’s quavering vibrato and streetwise romanticism defined the sound of a decade, and traveled far beyond. Spector will always be linked with the man who made her his muse: producer, songwriter and one-time husband Phil Spector, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and died in prison almost exactly a year ago. She was signed to Spector’s Phillies Records and saw multiple...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Darlene Love Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘When People Know Your Voice, You Have Made It’

Sixty years ago, Ronnie Spector and Darlene Love were the reigning queens of New York pop. Both commandeered the charts (with the Ronettes and initially the Crystals, respectively), both had gloriously strong, emotive voices, and both were produced by the late Phil Spector. Over time, they each broke with Spector and, despite some creative lulls, carried on. The two legends remained in touch, performing together for the last time at a 2016 Rainforest Fund benefit at New York’s Carnegie Hall. With TV news reports of Spector’s death in the background, Love spoke with Rolling Stone about her history with Spector. I loved being around Ronnie. She was a delight. She would always...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ronnie Spector: Celebrities react to '60s icon's death

Ronnie Spector is known for being one of modern pop's formative voices, so it's no wonder that her death at age 78 on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the showbiz industry. Some of Spector's biggest hits like "Be My Baby" are still widely known and recognized for their impact on music history.
MUSIC
The Independent

‘The voice of all voices’: Ronnie Spector was music’s great survivor

Ronnie Spector has died, at the age of 78, but her voice will go on being heard for as long as we have recorded music and a way to play it. The lead singer of The Ronettes, she lent her unforgettable vibrato to their immortal 1963 single “Be My Baby” before marrying the song’s producer, Phil Spector. He was a cruel, macabre and jealous abuser, keeping her locked away from the world and forbidding her from performing. After escaping in 1972, Ronnie was encouraged by many of the musical icons she’d influenced and inspired to return to singing. “So that’s...
MUSIC
The Independent

Ronnie Spector death: Brian Wilson and Gene Simmons tributes to ‘icon’

Brian Wilson, Gene Simmons and Kathy Valentine are among those paying tribute to “iconic” US musician Ronnie Spector, following her death aged 78.The Ronettes singer’s famous friends described her as a “special person” and said her spirit would “live on forever”.Spector, who was known for such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby”, “Baby I Love You” and “Walking In the Rain”, died on Wednesday after a brief illness from cancer, her family said.Beach Boys co-founder Wilson, who reportedly became obsessed with “Be My Baby”, said he was heartbroken by the news.“I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and...
CELEBRITIES
