Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (ankle) went through shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Irving remains questionable for Wednesday's matchup after tweaking his ankle toward the end of Monday's game, but he appears on track to play. The Nets' next two games after Wednesday are at home, so Irving will be inactive for both of those contests. He is shooting 47.4% from the floor through two games and averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO