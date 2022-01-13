Chick-fil-A nears completion

These are tough times for the food industry. Amid ongoing disruptions caused by the pandemic, many restaurants and fast food chains have been struggling to hire enough workers. In July of 2021, 78% of restaurant operators surveyed by the National Restaurant Association named their number-one challenge as "recruiting and retaining employees," according to CNBC. With the situation showing little signs of improvement, many chains have responded by raising wages, offering employees better benefits, and even reducing hours to compensate for a lack of staff.
