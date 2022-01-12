The Tech Jobs that Cannot Be Replaced by AI

Jason Schoettler is co-founder and managing partner of Calibrate Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in visionary entrepreneurs. Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of today’s most hyped technologies. Every startup, it seems, calls itself an “AI company.” And with widespread advances in data capture and manipulation, cloud computing and machine learning becoming low-cost and mainstream, that claim is not far from the truth. Many tech companies today do leverage some sort of AI. However, true AI startups — ones whose products are built on proprietary, computational, deep-tech AI — are just now emerging in larger numbers, finding markets for their technology among a wide range of industries eager to automate their businesses. Startups and larger tech companies bringing AI technologies to market still need to select the right revenue models to drive profits.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO