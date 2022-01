The first section of the code enables SecurityHub automatically for all new accounts in the Organization. This lets us keep our environment fully compliant, and centralize all findings in security account. The second resource enables the CIS benchmark. This is very useful since it’ll give you a lot of checks that you can use to size the level of compliance resources in your accounts. The first time you enabled it, you need to add existing accounts in this way. For new accounts, you are covered with auto_enable flag.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO