Liberal, KS

Man arrested in deaths of men found in Kansas, Oklahoma

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etvOa_0dkA5EAa00

A Kansas man has been arrested in the 2019 robbery, kidnapping and shooting deaths of two men whose bodies were found hours apart in an Oklahoma ditch and a Kansas trailer.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that Ralph Thomas Salas Jr., 30, of Liberal, was booked into the Seward County Jail in Kansas on Monday. The KBI says the investigation began when a farmer found the body of Timothy Martin, 25, in the ditch on his property in Texas County, Oklahoma, near the state’s border with Kansas.

Later that night, the body of Martin’s former roommate, Erick Salas. 31, was found in a trailer west of Liberal. The KBI says Ralph Salas and Erick Salas weren’t related.

