Friday will bring us the opportunity for some accumulating snowfall across the viewing area starting as early as the morning time hours. A system will drift along the Minnesota, and Dakota border early Friday putting the KIMT viewing area on the cold, and snow oriented side. Due to the location of the low, latest model guidance suggests the heaviest amounts centered around areas west of I-35 where some spots could see as much as 5-7" if not more. The further east you travel the less the accumulation is forecasted.

