ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

9 teeth facts you probably didn't know

By India Bottomley
LiveScience
LiveScience
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

It's easy to take teeth for granted, but these 9 teeth facts you probably didn't know should cast your pearly whites in a fascinating new light. Because you may know how to floss your teeth properly, but did you know that you spend about 24 hours each year brushing...

www.livescience.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

What Does It Mean When Your Nose Itches?

When your nose itches, it may mean that there’s something irritating one of the tissues lining the inside of your nostrils. What kinds of things cause an itch in your nose? How can you prevent or stop an itching nose? Read on to find out. 1) Allergies caused by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Bundy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisdom Teeth#Broken Teeth#Bacteria#Crime#Dentists#Ignitedds#Live Science
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
FIRST For Women

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
mediafeed.org

10 foods you should never eat before bed

Noise, light, and temperature — these are three aspects in your external environment that affect the way you sleep. But did you know that food affects sleep too? Yep, it’s true. And it turns out there are definitely certain foods to avoid before bed if you want to get a sound night’s sleep. Here, learn about how food affects the way you sleep and find out what not to eat before bed.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gethealthyu.com

5 Reasons You Should Drink Lemon Water Every Day

Every single morning, before I eat or drink anything—and that includes my coffee—I reach for a big glass of lemon water. I squeeze about half a lemon into 12 to 16 ounces of room temperature water and sip. So simple, yet so good for your body!. As a...
FOOD & DRINKS
LiveScience

LiveScience

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy