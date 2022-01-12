ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Ontario confirms students are returning to classrooms Monday

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Students in Canada’s largest province will return to classrooms Monday, and teachers and staff will be provided with...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus. Caught between pleas...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Lecce
WSET

Students go remote as Chicago schools, teacher's union continue to battle

WASHINGTON (TND) — Parents in Chicago are bracing for more potential school closures after the city's teacher’s union voted to go virtual Wednesday, just one day after students returned to classrooms. The closure comes as more than 130,000 new COVID cases were reported in Chicago over the last...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Associated Press Toronto#Ap#N95#Omicron#Ontario
abc17news.com

Chicago Teachers Union votes to continue in-person learning with Covid-19 measures

By Adrienne Broaddus, Elizabeth Stuart, David Shortell, Paul P. Murphy, Amir Vera and Omar Jimenez, CNN. The roughly 25,000 rank-and-file members of the Chicago Teachers Union narrowly voted in favor of the safety agreement struck between the union and the district to return to class in person, a union official confirmed to CNN on Wednesday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Schools forced to close as Covid causes shortage of teachers

Several schools in England have been forced to tell pupils to stay at home once again due to a wave of staff absences from Covid.Education leaders had warned that teacher shortages caused by the spread of the Omicron variant will cause disruption and could lead to widespread closures in the weeks ahead.Outwood Academy in Middlesbrough has announced the secondary school will be closed to pupils in year nine and ten this week due to “significant staff absences”.Steve Chalke – founder of the Oasis Community Learning trust of academies across England – said one of the trust’s primary schools in Birmingham...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

College Students Return To Boston Campuses Amid COVID Surge

BOSTON (CBS) – As colleges and universities across the state prepare to welcome back their students to full in person learning, school officials are doing their part to make sure students are well informed and prepared about new COVID-19 protocols and requirements. “I’m kind of nervous because the cases are high recently, but I feel the school will do everything they can do,” Boston University student Cerelia Liu said. Emails to students have gone out and signs are posted everywhere on college campuses. “I am excited, but I am also kind of worried because of all the COVID variants, but I...
BOSTON, MA
abc17news.com

Union, parents mull if Chicago teacher standoff was worth it

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. The Chicago Teachers Union wanted the ability to revert to remote teaching districtwide and other protections. The city rejected the proposal and canceled classes instead, creating mass confusion in the district of roughly 350,000 students. Union leaders, who tentatively approved the deal, acknowledged it wasn’t a homerun and several expressed discontent heading into a wider union vote. Meanwhile, many parents who had to miss work or scramble to make arrangements for children said there was a loss of trust.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy