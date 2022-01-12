Ontario confirms students are returning to classrooms Monday

BOSTON (CBS) – As colleges and universities across the state prepare to welcome back their students to full in person learning, school officials are doing their part to make sure students are well informed and prepared about new COVID-19 protocols and requirements. “I’m kind of nervous because the cases are high recently, but I feel the school will do everything they can do,” Boston University student Cerelia Liu said. Emails to students have gone out and signs are posted everywhere on college campuses. “I am excited, but I am also kind of worried because of all the COVID variants, but I...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO