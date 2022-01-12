Latest Betting News (Page 74)

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Matchup Preview (1/15/22) Bill Belichik and his beloved New England Patriots have found themselves in their third AFC East matchup against the Bills this season following their loss last week at Miami. They are 1-1 against the Bills this year in a tale of two completely different game plans. In the first game, Mac Jones threw the ball just three times, and the Patriots topped the Bills with 222 yards on the ground. In their second matchup, the Bills defense forced Jones to throw the ball a lot more, which resulted in his worst performance of the season, and the Bills responded on offense, topping the Patriots 33-21. The Bills are now on a four-game winning streak that includes their win over New England while the Patriots have lost three of their last four games with questions circling about the rookie quarterback’s ability heading into the playoffs. The Bills are doing well but have problems of their own under center; Josh Allen has five interceptions and a 56.4% completion rate in his last five games. While both teams have problems, they are also two of few teams in the NFL who are pretty remarkable on both sides of the ball, which is what makes this matchup such a good one.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO