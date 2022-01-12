ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Latest Betting News (Page 74)

By Sam Shefrin
lineups.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOffshore Betting Sites: US Lawmakers Cracking Down on Offshore Sportsbooks?. The recent decision of the United States Supreme Court in Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association...

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

Related
lineups.com

Maryland Reports Over $16 Million in Sports Bets Placed in First Month

Maryland is one of the states we are closely monitoring here at Lineups, and the state has seen great success from its recently launched sports betting market. Maryland reported over $16.5 million in total sports bets in December, a month during which five operators conducted retail sports betting for the first time in the state. With more sportsbooks expected to be added and an online market in the works, Maryland’s sports betting industry is firmly on the rise.
MARYLAND STATE
lineups.com

Washington Sportsbooks Facing Significant Lawsuit

Washington is hoping to launch mobile sports betting in the near future, but first, it is facing some complications with its retail sportsbooks. Maverick Gaming, a gaming and entertainment company headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, has filed a lawsuit with the federal court, challenging the Washington Tribes on their current established exclusivity over sports betting. Maverick Gaming operates 19 of the 44 licensed card rooms in the state and has claimed that they should not be excluded from the new sports betting market.
WASHINGTON STATE
lineups.com

Grab a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet For NBA & NFL From FanDuel New York

Remember to check out the FanDuel Sportsbook New York page! You’ll find legal info, promos, and much more. It’s finally time to place some bets in the Empire State. New York sports betting is rolling, and residents can now enjoy a handful of different sportsbooks. One of the recently launched sportsbooks is FanDuel, one of the most popular platforms out there with a background in DFS. Now, FanDuel New York is primed to catch the eye of bettors thanks to its many promos. The best FanDuel NY promo is offering right now is a major risk-free bet for new users. Check out how you can start out with a $1,000 risk-free bet.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Betting News#Mlb Prop Bets#Bovada
lineups.com

Illinois Sets New Record with $78.2 Million in November Sports Betting Revenue

Illinois sports teams may not be on top of the world at the moment, but that hasn’t mattered for the state’s sports betting industry’s continued growth. Illinois shattered its revenue record in November with $779.8 million in total wagers generating $78.2 million in revenue, according to a report from the Illinois Gaming Board. The 10% hold rate reported in November was close to an all-time high for the state – it had a 10.1% hold rate in June and July 2021 – but it was the first time the state had surpassed $50 million in revenue. There are strong indicators that growth in the sports betting market in Illinois may not be done.
ILLINOIS STATE
lineups.com

Caesars Sportsbook and Michigan State Announce Sports Betting Partnership

Caesars Sportsbook and Michigan State Official Partner. Caesars Entertainment and Michigan State University (MSU) have entered into a multi-year partnership whereby Caesars Sportsbook will be the exclusive sports betting and iGaming partner of MSU Athletics. Sports marketing company Playfly Sports, facilitated the agreement. Circumstances of the agreement include a Caesars...
MICHIGAN STATE
lineups.com

DraftKings New York Promo: $1,050 in Bonuses (NBA, NFL, Knicks & Nets)

Remember to visit our DraftKings New York page! We’ve got legal info, sportsbook reviews, promos, and much more. The wait is over in New York, and you can bet on the NBA, including the Knicks and Nets, right now, with DraftKings Sportsbook. Legal sports betting has finally come to the Empire State, which means some of the biggest sportsbooks out there are making debuts. One of the biggest platforms making the move to New York is DraftKings. While it might be best known for its DFS offerings, DraftKings Sportsbook has gotten popular due to its fantastic interface and a large number of promos. While the platform regularly offers promotions for various sports, the welcome bonus for New York users is sure to catch the eye of many bettors. Here is the current DraftKings New York welcome bonus that will start you out with $1,050 free.
NBA
lineups.com

San Fransisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Matchup Preview (1/15/22): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

San Fransisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Matchup Preview (1/15/22) The NFL Wild Card weekend is underway after seeing exciting performances from teams to claw their way into the postseason schedule. One of those teams is the San Francisco 49ers and won their spot in the postseason after a thrilling last-minute overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys clinched their playoff spot weeks ago but still played their starter in their last game against the Philadelphia Eagles to get more reps to improve play before starting their Wild Card journey. This matchup will come down to the battle of the receivers, with the 49ers having the incomparable DeeBo Samuel and the Cowboys having the duo of Ceedee Lamb and the newly electric Cedrick Wilson. The two teams will drive a hard bargain and will give us one of the more exciting Wild Card games on Sunday, January 16th, at 3:30 PM CST at AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Sports Launches Podcast Network With New Skip Bayless Show

Fox Sports is launching a podcast network with three new shows hosted by popular network talent, including Skip Bayless. Bayless’ podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, is the first show to launch as part of the network and premiered its first episode on Thursday. On the show, Bayless is expected to discuss major storylines in the world of sports and interview athletes and other top talent. On March 1, the podcast network will premiere What’s Wright, led by First Things First host Nick Wright, which will feature the host’s rankings and other commentary on star athletes, sports betting and more. And in April, Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi will debut Wesley, an audio docuseries about Lyman Wesley Bostock Jr., a rising MLB player who was murdered in 1978. The three new shows will join existing Fox Sports podcasts like Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Ben Verlander’s Flippin’ Bats and R.J. Young’s The No. 1 Ranked Show. “The creation of this new podcast network allows us to deliver fans exclusive commentary and enthralling stories providing hours of entertainment through this important medium,” Charlie Dixon, the executive vp and head of content at Fox Sports, said in a statement. The podcasts will be available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on Fox Sports’ website and mobile app.
MLB
lineups.com

LSU vs. Florida: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions (1/12/22)

As SEC play rolls on, the LSU Tigers (14-1) are traveling to Gainesville to play the Florida Gators (9-5). LSU has been tripped up just once this season, in a road game against Auburn. Otherwise, the best defense in the nation has blown through everything in its path. Meanwhile, Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
lineups.com

Draymond Green’s Sunday Start Caused Prop Bet Mayhem

Prop bettors have plenty to keep an eye on when analyzing who will go over and under their totals. Injuries, opposing teams, and lineups all contribute to the thinking behind certain props, which isn’t always easy. Any fantasy sports player will tell you about the headache of watching daily injury reports and game-time decisions. Well, one recent injury-related decision had many bettors fuming and ripping up tickets while others ended up with big paydays. Let’s look at the fallout behind Draymond Green’s recent decision to be in the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors.
NBA
lineups.com

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Matchup Preview (1/17/22): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Matchup Preview (1/17/22) This Monday, January 17th, the rematch between the NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals will kick off at 7:15 CST at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Both teams are entering the first round of playoffs after a shocking loss to teams that seemed significantly underqualified. After the loss, the Cardinals wrapped up their regular season in second place in the NFC West and 11-6 while the Rams ended their regular season in first place in the NFC West with a record of 12-5. Since the teams are in the same division, they have already met three times this year, giving each team a win, so this matchup will determine the true powerhouse of the NFC.
NFL
lineups.com

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions (1/13/22)

A huge Big Ten battle is happening in Madison Thursday, as the powerhouse Buckeyes will take on the up-and-coming Badgers. Wisconsin is the biggest surprise in college hoops. And it’s all because of Johnny Davis. Behind his 22.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, Davis is building a resume for National Player of the Year.
MADISON, WI
lineups.com

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Matchup Preview (1/15/22): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Matchup Preview (1/15/22) Bill Belichik and his beloved New England Patriots have found themselves in their third AFC East matchup against the Bills this season following their loss last week at Miami. They are 1-1 against the Bills this year in a tale of two completely different game plans. In the first game, Mac Jones threw the ball just three times, and the Patriots topped the Bills with 222 yards on the ground. In their second matchup, the Bills defense forced Jones to throw the ball a lot more, which resulted in his worst performance of the season, and the Bills responded on offense, topping the Patriots 33-21. The Bills are now on a four-game winning streak that includes their win over New England while the Patriots have lost three of their last four games with questions circling about the rookie quarterback’s ability heading into the playoffs. The Bills are doing well but have problems of their own under center; Josh Allen has five interceptions and a 56.4% completion rate in his last five games. While both teams have problems, they are also two of few teams in the NFL who are pretty remarkable on both sides of the ball, which is what makes this matchup such a good one.
NFL
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Longtime Yankees foe announces his retirement

The New York Yankees – Boston Red Sox rivalry was at his best during the 2000s. Most fans would tell you that’s true, as it included some tense postseason series and World Series for each team. One of the Red Sox’s postseason heroes is hanging his cleats and...
MLB
Sportico

Sinclair’s NBA Rights Deal May Forestall $600 Million Loan Call

A month after locking in streaming rights for NHL games, Sinclair has closed a similar deal with the NBA that will further bolster its nascent direct-to-consumer service, while also securing $600 million in debt financing. As part of a renewal of its distribution deal with the NBA, Sinclair subsidiary Diamond Sports Group has nailed down the rights to stream live games to subscribers in 16 home markets. The deal further ratifies Sinclair president and CEO Chris Ripley’s recent assertion that the company will have sufficient content deals in hand ahead of the spring rollout of the new DTC platform. Among the 16...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy