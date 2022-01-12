ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Fanatec Has Developed the Steering Wheel For Ford’s 2022 World Rally Car

By Andrew Evans
gtplanet.net
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRacing simulator equipment manufacturer Fanatec is again proving that its products have real-world applications, by helping none other than automotive giant Ford develop a steering wheel for its 2022 World Rally Championship contender. Fanatec has partnered with automotive and motorsport brands to create steering wheels twice before already. The...

www.gtplanet.net

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

This Incredible Nissan 300ZX Has a Legendary Land Speed Racing Engine

Mention Nissan's Z-car family and, depending on who you're talking to, the conversation will probably head toward the bare-bones, '70s-era sportscar icon, or it'll settle on the easily obtainable, undeniably affordable 350Z and 370Z models. If I were to butt into the conversation and give my robotic two cents, I would absolutely bring up the 1990 300ZX.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Harvick: New NASCAR Next Gen car ‘the same… but different’

NASCAR has made a revolutionary change to its premier stock car class this season, with teams no longer fabricating their own cars from scratch but assembling them from a common supply chain to dramatically cut costs. In the video (above) NASCAR’s managing director of vehicle systems Brandon Thomas explains how...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Rare 2018 Ford GT Looking For A New Owner At Mecum

This incredible feat of Ford engineering is on the hunt for a new owner who will push the limits of what it can do. In 1964 Ford was backed into a corner with Chevrolet on one side, growing competitive sales, and Ferrari on the other with their prowess in racing and humiliating business savvy. “Hank The Deuce” had been laughed at and used by Ferrari to get a better offer from an opposing buyer, and he was pissed. So, fueled by pure anger and American grit, the brand toppled the great Enzo Ferrari from the performance and racing innovation throne. This birthed the first Ford GT, and, over half a century later, it was finally revived once more like Ford’s flagship supercar. With such a rich history and tons of modern innovation under the hood, many people hope to get their hands on one of these current GTs. However, the low production numbers and high desirability makes these cars a scarce find, so you should consider this car for your next automotive purchase.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Audi want to ‘surprise’ motorsport as F1 rumours swirl

Audi are out to “surprise” with their plans in motorsport but have insisted they remain focussed on the Dakar Rally and 24 Hours of Le Mans as rumours swirl over a possible entry on to the Formula 1 grid.The German manufacturer has been widely tipped to join F1 at the change of engine regulations before the 2026 season, either as a constructor outright or an engine supplier.The Bavaria-based subsidiary of the Volkswagen group has been connected with a buyout of Mercedes, and Sport1 has said that Audi remain interested in a stake.Oliver Hoffmann, Audi’s Chief Development Officer, did not directly...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Millen
AFP

Self-driving race cars zip into history at CES

A racecar with nobody at the wheel snaked around another to snatch the lead on an oval track at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Friday in an unprecedented high-speed match between self-driving vehicles. Members of Italian-American team PoliMOVE cheered as their racecar, nicknamed "Minerva," repeatedly passed a rival entered by South Korean team Kaist. Minerva was doing nearly 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) when it blew past the Kaist car. Every racer was deemed a winner by organizers who saw the real victory as the fact that self-driving algorithms could handle the high-speed competition.
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

Hyundai's New World Rally Car Has A Wing On Its Wing

I know there are few memes more tired in this advanced age of the internet than that Xzibit one, but that’s really the only meme that comes to mind looking at the back of Hyundai’s 2022 World Rally Championship challenger, the i20 N Rally1. “Rally1" to reflect the WRC’s new regulations, taking effect this year, where the cars will employ hybrid power for the very first time.
CARS
Jalopnik

BMW's New Steering Wheel Patent Is The Only Good Yoke

Replacing perfectly good steering wheels with yokes is so hot right now. Tesla kicked off the current wave of fixing what ain’t broke with the Model S Plaid, but even the traditionally conservative Toyota has jumped on the trend. Now BMW has entered the fray, with a novel take on the yoke that fixes its worst problems. It’s the One Good Yoke, a design so meticulously though-out that it could only have come from entire minutes of dedicated pondering on the topic. I would know, because the design came straight from me.
CARS
aibusiness.com

CES 2022: IMUZAK launches steering wheel display system

IMUZAK has developed a 3D floating display for auto vehicles that projects visual driver notifications from behind the steering wheel. The company announced the launch at CES 2022. The technology uses a proprietary microlens system to produce free-standing notifications that appear above the driver’s steering wheel notifying them of oncoming...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Rally Car#Ford Puma#Steering Wheel#Vehicles#Bentley Continental#Pikes Peak#Bmw#Wrc#Lcd
Design Taxi

BMW Patents Space-Saving Yoke Steering Wheel For Use In Future Cars

BMW has recently applied to patent a steering yoke that makes use of two grips instead of an entire wheel. The application filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), first reported by CarBuzz, features a “steering handle” with vertical grips attached to a horizontal bar. The yoke rotates around a central point, much like a regular steering wheel.
CARS
The Independent

Esteban Ocon win at Hungarian Grand Prix ranked by Alpine chief as third-best moment for team in 2021

Alpine chief executive Laurent Rossi has claimed that Esteban Ocon’s surprise victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix was not the team’s best moment of the Formula 1 season.The Frenchman claimed a stunning maiden win in August, capitalising on an off-day for the fastest cars on the grid and holding off Lewis Hamilton to take victory.He was aided greatly by veteran teammate Fernando Alonso as Alpine claimed a first Grand Prix triumph under their current banner.However Rossi feels the success in Hungary was not the best indicator of the team’s progress and growth, instead spotlighting Alonso’s podium in Qatar in...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

2023 Ford Fusion, 2022 WRC cars, Porsche-Singer deal: Today's Car News

Ford is out testing a sedan that will likely end up wearing the Fusion nameplate. However, this new Fusion isn't expected to be sold in the U.S. Instead, we're likely to receive a related crossover model. A new season of the World Rally Championship is nearly upon us, one that...
CARS
Wired UK

Audi's EV Dakar Rally Car Is Resurrecting the Range Extender

Audi’s intentions to compete in the world’s toughest rally using an electric car started 15 months ago with a white sheet of paper. The company shuttered its former rally division back in the late 1980s, and by its own admission, thanks to staff attrition, has lost nearly all of the knowledge acquired during a period when Audi won the World Rally Championship both in 1982 and 1984.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
MotorAuthority

These are the 10 most powerful cars in production right now

It wasn't long ago that only the most exotic of supercars had north of 500 hp, but today you can get more than double that in family crossovers and sedans. Yes, the performance scene has changed a lot, with high horsepower having been democratized thanks to recent leaps in electric vehicle technology, but also tire technology and traction and stability control systems that allow us to make greater use of the available power.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW's Crazy New Steering Wheel Makes Tesla Yoke Look Normal

There has been no shortage of strange steering wheel designs, and that's just in the last year alone. Before that, there have been many strange steering wheels since the car was invented, but the recent prospect of autonomous driving has prompted a number of manufacturers to reinvent something that already has a perfect design. We've seen Tesla bring the yoke to market, but General Motors has something even stranger while Hyundai simply added a screen to its latest invention. BMW's latest take on the steering wheel is just as controversial, once again begging the question of why something that is literally ideal in its current form needs any fresh takes on its design.
CARS
Motorious

Proud Porsche 911 Carrera Stuns At Auction

Your Porsche collection isn't complete without this Carrera. Porsche is one of Germany’s leading brands in the sports car section of the automotive world for their consistent history of winning races with little more than some excellent engineering and a lot of grit. Of course, this incredible attitude towards the pure competition and blood-curdling speed of racing has led the brand to produce some of the world’s fastest road racing champions. Vehicles such as 911 are particularly iconic within the automotive world. It combines the sheer raw driving experience and performance of a true-blooded race car with the luxury and interior design of a classic German grand tourer.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

2500-Horsepower Dodge Daytona Is A Tribute To The Original

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. Purpose-built drag cars, NASCAR racers, and road racing monsters are all insane types of cars, but one thing that you don't see these vehicles doing is driving on the street. Most people would probably laugh silly upon seeing one of the crazy high-powered and aerodynamically designed beasts. However, one man decided to pursue his dream of building the perfect car for racing that he could also drive on the regular road whenever he wanted to. For this task, he chose one of the most iconic vehicles to hit the streets of America and one of the first purpose-built cars ever to see the hot asphalt of the NASCAR track.
CARS
Jalopnik

Cosworth Once Built A Single-Cylinder F1 Engine That Hit 20,000 RPM

We’ve all heard of Cosworth’s three-cylinder engine test bed, used to develop the 1,000-horsepower V12 for the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Dedicated Cosworth fans may even have seen the company’s other three-cylinder test engine, used for the Gordon Murray T.50. But few people have ever seen this: The 90 HP, single-cylinder test engine that led to the company’s three-liter Formula 1 V10.
CARS
racingnews365.com

Ecclestone: Vettel needs to be back at Red Bull

Bernie Ecclestone has given his take on Sebastian Vettel's future in Formula 1, and admits he would like to see the four-time World Champion reunite with Red Bull, the team with whom he won his titles. Bernie Ecclestone thinks that Sebastian Vettel should return to Red Bull, several years on...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy