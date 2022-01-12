ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Garoppolo focuses on playoffs rather than uncertain future

By JOSH DUBOW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tE2hJ_0dk9wOnU00
1 of 2

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo’s long-term future as quarterback in San Francisco has been in doubt ever since the 49ers traded away three first-round picks in the spring to make Trey Lance the heir apparent at the position.

The present has Garoppolo ready to lead the Niners into the playoffs with a wild-card meeting on Sunday at Dallas in what once again could be his final start for San Francisco.

“It’s always in the back of your mind,” Garoppolo said Wednesday. “It has been in mine really this whole season. I knew what type of season it was, knew everything that was going on behind the scenes and whatnot. So it was a little different. But, at the same time, you’ve got to toe that line because you don’t want to get too emotional in those moments. You’ve just got to go play football when it comes down to it, but, the human side definitely comes into play.”

Garoppolo has done a good enough job playing football to be in this position once again, leading the late game-tying drive in regulation against the Rams last week to get San Francisco back into the postseason.

He has run coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense efficiently even if his play has been far from spectacular. Garoppolo averaged 8.6 yards per attempt in the regular season while throwing 20 TD passes. But he also had 11 interceptions and did much of his work on short passes and relied on his playmakers for explosive plays.

But the Niners stuck with Garoppolo even when he had a few struggles during a stretch early in the season as they held to their goal of trying to compete this year with him, while giving Lance time to develop.

“We did think Jimmy was still giving us the best chance and we wanted to give Trey more time, not only just for him, but also for our team,” Shanahan said. “So it wasn’t a tough decision. We just stuck with it because that’s what the right decision was based off of film and based off of what we are in our building and our practice. I’m glad the guys have come through and got us to this point and I’m real glad we’re still playing.”

Garoppolo is hoping for a better performance this time in the playoffs than he had two years ago. San Francisco got to the Super Bowl behind a dominant defense and running game with Garoppolo throwing only 27 passes for 208 yards in wins over Minnesota and Green Bay.

Then he played well for three-plus quarters in the Super Bowl and had the Niners in position to win it with a 10-point lead before a fourth-quarter collapse.

Garoppolo went 3 for 11 for 36 yards and an interception in the final quarter, coming up empty on all four drives, including when he missed an open Emmanuel Sanders on a deep ball that could have given San Francisco a late lead.

Now he has another chance to redeem himself and extend his time with the Niners either deeper into the postseason or perhaps for another season if things go extremely well.

“I love this team, love the players, love everything about it,” he said. “It’s a good group to be around, fun group. We want to keep this thing going for as long as we can now.”

NOTES: LT Trent Williams (elbow) didn’t practice but is improving after missing last week’s game and has a chance to return this week. ... RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) also didn’t practice but is expected to play Sunday. ... LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee) and LB Marcell Harris (Achilles) were all limited. ... San Francisco signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad in case Mitch Wishnowsky can’t clear concussion protocol. ... The Niners opened the practice window for special-teams standout Trenton Cannon.

___

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Cowboys vs. 49ers in wild-card round: S.F. presents unique challenges, but Dallas has firepower to avoid upset

Don't look now, but the DeLorean has officially reached 88 mph in the lightning storm -- the Dallas Cowboys are hoping that means CeeDee Lamb will do the same on Sunday as one of what will need to be an onslaught of weaponry against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. The matchup is a blast to the past, a salute to the 1990s when the premier NFC rivalry was these two clubs beating the hell out of each other en route to owning the NFL with several championships. Those teams produced a laundry list of Hall of Famers and defined the conference for the better part of a decade before the tide turned to the dominance of other teams.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jimmy G's 'emotional' moment with Juice before Rams game

For the first half of Sunday's game, it appeared as if Jimmy Garoppolo was playing in his final game with the 49ers. And then, well ... the rest was history. After overcoming a 17-point deficit to eventually beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in overtime and secure a spot in the playoffs, the 49ers' season lived to see another week. That comeback was, in large part, a product of Garoppolo's gutsy performance.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Journal & Topics

Garoppolo Leads 49ers To Playoffs With Stunning Comeback

The 49ers were trailing 24-17 with under a minute to play, when Rolling Meadows alum Jimmy Garoppolo helped march the team down the field. San Francisco needed a win in Sunday’s regular season finale to clinch a playoff berth. They got that win overcoming a 17-0 deficit to the...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t a tough decision, says Kyle Shanahan

There was a lot of pressure for the San Francisco 49ers to play rookie Trey Lance more. Not just at the start of the season but throughout the entire 2021 campaign. That included the week leading to the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, especially with starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with a pretty concerning right thumb injury.
NFL
49erswebzone

What the return of Trey Sermon means to the 49ers’ backfield

The San Francisco 49ers hit the road this Sunday to face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. What is surprising, and quite frankly a pleasant change, the 49ers are the healthiest they've been in recent memory. Rookie running back Trey Sermon looks to be back this week...
NFL
NBC Sports

Maiocco: Jimmy G still bringing hope, excitement to 49ers

When Jimmy Garoppolo took the field Sunday in Los Angeles, there was no guarantee he would ever again put on a 49ers uniform. That’s not a click-baitish headline, folks. That was a reality. And the same sentiment applies when the 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys this weekend in the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
Trent Williams
NBC Sports

Jimmy G hilariously avoided high-five with injured right hand

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played through a thumb injury in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime win vs. the Los Angeles Rams, but did so carefully. During Sunday’s game, Garoppolo hilariously dodged a high five from 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson just in time. Tomlinson ran over to Jimmy G and was...
NFL
The Associated Press

Garoppolo’s late heroics help send 49ers into playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers made the decision to bring Jimmy Garoppolo back this season even after trading away three first-round picks to draft Trey Lance as his replacement, it was because of moments such as the one they faced Sunday. Garoppolo engineered a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#San Francisco#American Football#Ap#Niners
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Shares Encouraging News On Thumb Injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo fought through a thumb injury to play in the regular season finale. He’s planning on doing the same in the playoffs this weekend. Garoppolo suffered a torn ligament and chipped bone in his right thumb in Week 16. He missed the 49ers’ next...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy