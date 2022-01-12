ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP congressman compares D.C. vaccine mandate to Nazism, drawing condemnation

By Meagan Flynn
SFGate
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A Republican member of Congress drew swift condemnation Wednesday after comparing D.C.'s upcoming vaccine mandate to Nazi Germany - marking the latest instance in which a GOP lawmaker has chosen to compare measures intended to quell a public health emergency to Nazi practices that culminated in the genocide of...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Democrats are furious at GOP Rep. Warren Davidson’s tweets comparing D.C.’s pandemic rules to the Nazi regime.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) confronted Davidson on the floor this afternoon. What happened: Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Oho) is facing fierce blowback from Democratic colleagues, many of them Jewish, for numerous tweets this morning saying Washington's mask and vaccine policies are akin to Nazism. On the House floor this afternoon, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
TheDailyBeast

House Republican Compares D.C. Vaccine Mandate to Holocaust

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) took time out of his day Wednesday not only to find a scan of a Nazi administrative form but also to tweet it. Davidson was comparing Washington, D.C.’s new rules on COVID-19 vaccination to German persecution of the Jews. After D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that D.C. residents would need to start showing proof of vaccination to gain entry to most indoor venues, Davidson wrote, “This has been done before. #DoNotComply.” He followed up with, “Let’s recall that the Nazis dehumanized Jewish people before segregating them, segregated them before imprisoning them, imprisoned them before enslaving them, and enslaved them before massacring them.” The Auschwitz Memorial and the Anti-Defamation League condemned his comments. The Ohio Republican isn’t the first to make the ghoulish comparison. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has likened COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi eugenics. Greene apologized but later made similar remarks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEAR

Gaetz bill would nullify COVID vaccine passport mandate in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAR) -- Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz proposed legislation Wednesday that nullifies a COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate in Washington, D.C. Congressman Gaetz joined 19 original Republican co-sponsors in introducing a bill to block D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's enforcement of proof of vaccination. Bowser ordered that all D.C. businesses and...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan Republican senators vote to condemn federal vaccine mandate for Head Start employees

LANSING, MI — Senate Republicans approved a resolution Wednesday to condemn a federal vaccine mandate approved by President Joe Biden requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees of a federal education program. The resolution, offered by Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, symbolically condemns Biden’s “authoritarian Head Start Vaccine and Mask Mandate and...
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Don Beyer
Person
Warren Davidson
wjbc.com

GOP lawmaker compares DC vaccine protocols to Nazi Germany

Republican Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio is drawing condemnation from his House colleagues for his comparison of Washington, DC’s vaccine and Covid-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Responding to a tweet from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser reminding residents that proof of vaccination will be required to enter many business in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

A congressman compared COVID vaccine cards to Nazi-era passes. The Auschwitz memorial says he's exploiting the Holocaust.

Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson is being criticized by Poland's Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and State Museum after he compared COVID-19 vaccination cards to Nazi-era health passes. The memorial said that the Republican congressman's comparison is "exploiting" the Holocaust, which resulted in the deaths of millions. The comparison in question was made on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

51 House and Senate Democrats

Are pushing their party's president for more Covid testing resources. Immediately. They want testing capacity so everyone can take "at least one rapid test per week." What happened: As the nation teems with millions of new Covid infections thanks to the Omicron variant, 51 congressional Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to take a number of steps to increase rapid testing around the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Nazism#Gop#Republican#Jews#Twitter#Swastika#Jewish#Vaccines Covid
kisswtlz.com

GOP Congressman Jim Jordan won't cooperate with January 6 committee

Washington — Republican Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio is refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, he announced Sunday, joining the ranks of allies of former President Donald Trump who are bucking the panel’s requests for information. The select...
CONGRESS & COURTS
carrollspaper.com

Senate candidate Franken condemns Capitol violence, sees danger to democracy

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken, a retired admiral, says the nation now condones political violence, a fact he says emerged with former President Donald Trump putting his own power and ego ahead of the gravity of the role of commander in chief. “January 6th set a dangerous precedent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy