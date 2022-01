When they take the podium in Atlanta on Tuesday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will try to break the voting rights stalemate that has vexed their party for a year now. But the question, as it was during previous pushes to protect against the GOP’s disenfranchisement campaign, is what tangible impact the rhetoric will—or can—actually have in this political moment. The bully pulpit has long been one of the most powerful tools of the presidency, commanding real influence over public opinion. But Biden doesn’t need to sway public opinion on the need for voting rights legislation and the filibuster carve-out Democrats would need to pass it; he needs to convince a handful of members of his own party, and it’s not clear any amount of speechifying can do so.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO