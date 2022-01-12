Makeen Energy offers full-body leak detection of LPG cylinders

Indiana Michigan Power is offering customers some advice for saving energy in the new year. It says you can sign up to take part in the IM Green program, which enables customers to buy Renewable Energy Certificates from I&M-owned facilities. That costs as little as pennies per day for an average residential customer. When you sign up, you can pick a participation level and get information each year about how much your carbon footprint has been lowered. I&M has been adding solar facilities throughout its service area as part of a broad plan to switch to renewable energy. You can also get rebates for using energy efficient appliances. You can find more saving tips at ElectricIdeas.com.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO