ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Makeen Energy offers full-body leak detection of LPG cylinders

By Ellen Kriz
lpgasmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LPG cylinder body leak detector by Makeen Energy detects leaks from the cylinder body, the valve and its connection. The unit uses the same technology as Makeen Energy’s...

www.lpgasmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
983thecoast.com

I&M Offers Energy Saving Tips

Indiana Michigan Power is offering customers some advice for saving energy in the new year. It says you can sign up to take part in the IM Green program, which enables customers to buy Renewable Energy Certificates from I&M-owned facilities. That costs as little as pennies per day for an average residential customer. When you sign up, you can pick a participation level and get information each year about how much your carbon footprint has been lowered. I&M has been adding solar facilities throughout its service area as part of a broad plan to switch to renewable energy. You can also get rebates for using energy efficient appliances. You can find more saving tips at ElectricIdeas.com.
MICHIGAN STATE
TechHive

Kohler teams with Phyn to offer home water leak protection

Kohler offers a host of smart plumbing products, but it’s not reinventing the wheel when it comes to whole-home water monitoring and leak prevention. The company has teamed instead with Phyn to offer two co-branded products: The DIY-oriented H2Wise Powered by Phyn, and the professionally installed H2Wise+ Powered by Phyn.
Digital Trends

New nail-on solar shingles offer an affordable alternative to Tesla’s solar roof

Installing a solar roof in your home is a great way to reduce both your carbon footprint and your energy costs, but unfortunately, actually getting one on top of your house is usually a rather large undertaking. With traditional solar panels, you have to affix racks and other mounting hardware to your existing roof before you can attach the panels themselves. And if you opt for Tesla’s snazzy, modern Solar Roof tiles, you’ll have to dish out big bucks for a team of specialists to replace your existing roof shingles completely.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Best laptops 2022: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and as we enter 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Battery breakthrough quintuples electric vehicle range

Scientists have developed a biologically-inspired membrane that could quintuple the charge capacity of electric car batteries, thereby massively increasing their range.A team from the University of Michigan used recycled Kevlar – the same material found in bullet-proof vests – to create a network of nanofibres similar to a cell membrane. They then used this to fix fundamental issues with a next-generation battery type, known as lithium-sulfur.Until now, this type of battery’s cycle life – the number of times it can be charged and discharged – has been insufficient for commercial use in electric vehicles, despite their capacity benefits.Lithium-sulfur batteries...
ENGINEERING
SPY

Give Your Cooking Space an Upgrade With a New Kitchen Faucet

Kitchens are the most expensive room in the home to upgrade. Cupboards, flooring, electrical wiring, water lines, countertops and appliances all add up to big renovation bucks. But if you are looking for an area to save money, a new kitchen faucet can give your kitchen a facelift without breaking the bank. Easy to install and available in several design options with innovative features, kitchen faucets offer a simple way to improve the look and functionality of a room where you spend much of your free time. The number of kitchen faucets available can feel overwhelming, which is why it’s good to...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

E.ON apologises for sending customers free socks during energy crisis

Energy company E.ON has apologised for sending socks as presents to customers as a way to help them keep warm ahead of a massive spike in energy prices.The company shipped a free pair of polyester socks to 30,000 households it supplies with energy, the Daily Mail reported.The customers had reportedly engaged with one of E.ON’s energy saving campaigns last year and the socks were there to encourage them to continue to save energy.In light of the seriousness of current challenges that many people are facing, this mailing should have been stopped and we are sorryE.ONBut E.ON said it should not...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpg#Leak Detection#Cylinder#Makeen Energy#Cir
FOX8 News

CES 2022: Tech reveals you need to know about

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The yearly Consumer Electronics Show is one of the largest and most publicized tech conventions worldwide. Many of the largest and most renowned manufacturers use it to highlight their most novel and advanced new products. It’s often a densely packed gathering filled to the brim with excited […]
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

Gazprom to carry out repair work on gas pipeline to Latvia

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom will carry out planned maintenance work on the Valdai-Pskov-Riga gas pipeline which runs to Latvia, starting from Monday, the company said on Friday. The repair works, which Gazprom said were agreed with other gas pipeline operators, will last until Feb....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

The metaverse is money and crypto is king – why you'll be on a blockchain when you're virtual-world hopping

You may think the metaverse will be a bunch of interconnected virtual spaces – the world wide web but accessed through virtual reality. This is largely correct, but there is also a fundamental but slightly more cryptic side to the metaverse that will set it apart from today’s internet: the blockchain. In the beginning, Web 1.0 was the information superhighway of connected computers and servers that you could search, explore and inhabit, usually through a centralized company’s platform – for example, AOL, Yahoo, Microsoft and Google. Around the turn of the millennium, Web 2.0 came to be characterized by social networking...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WWD

Consumers Take to Online Marketplaces, Survey Says

Click here to read the full article. Consumers are increasingly gravitating toward online marketplace formats for greater convenience, value and variety, according to a survey of 9,000 consumers around the world. The survey, called “The 2022 State of Online Marketplace Adoption,” was released Thursday by Mirakl, an SaaS platform for engineering online marketplaces, but conducted independently by the Schlesinger Group research firm.More from WWDBritish Brand Joules Expanding in the U.S. One Door at a TimeJW Anderson Lets Go With a 'Silly,' Noisy, Tactile Collection for Fall [PHOTOS]Ports 1961 Pre-Fall 2022 Consumers from Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Spain, the U.K. and the...
INTERNET
The Guardian

Should you leave a tip? We ask the expert

My theory is that every British person has one pet peeve Americanism. Perhaps it’s the phrase “pet peeve”. Maybe it’s people saying, “Can I get a coffee?” when, “Can I have … ” makes more sense. Or maybe it’s a custom, such as tipping. I asked Professor Stefan Gössling of the School of Business and Economics at Linnaeus University in Sweden, whose study explored the impact of tipping on social welfare, whether it’s a good thing to do.
ECONOMY
SPY

This $26 Anker GaN Charger Replaces Your Laptop Charger and Takes Up Less Space

One of the challenges about packing a ton of gear with you when traveling is the need to bring all of their respective chargers. It’s a pain, no doubt, especially when it adds even more bulk to what you’re carrying around. That’s why we love chargers that offer multiple ports and efficient, high-speed charging — just like the Anker’s dual-port GaN charger, which you can pick up right now for under $27 on Amazon. Why is it a great deal? Just look at the $79 that Apple’s asking for its official charger for the MacBook Air — and that’s only...
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy