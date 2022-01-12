ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New sport court Concept Plan for Mountain View Champions Park

thprd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHPRD is now finalizing the concept plan for the new multi-purpose sport court at Mountain View Champions Park. Based on the community input we received, this sport court will include striping for both futsal...

www.thprd.org

Comments / 0

oucampus.org

14575 W Mountain View Blvd #11201

One bedroom one bathroom home with a den in Park Place Condominiums is available for immediate move in! - One bedroom one bathroom home with a den in Park Place Condominiums is available for immediate move in! The den has a window and door and could be easily used has a second bedroom. This home includes new interior paint and carpet. All appliances are included in this home, including washer and dryer Property also has a tile shower & tub. This is a gated community and has a heated pool & spa, BBQ, courtyards, fitness center, theater room, walking trails, boccia ball courts, a business center, full time nighttime security, and a clubhouse with full kitchen and more! This property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.
REAL ESTATE
norfolkneradio.com

Plans announced for new canal and construction at Niobrara State Park

LINCOLN - Strengthening Nebraska’s water resources will be a focus for Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Legislature this legislative session. At a press conference, Ricketts said Nebraska would invoke its rights under the South Platte River Compact amid concerns that Colorado’s plans for the river could reduce water flows into Nebraska by as much as 90 percent.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Albany Herald

Lee officials hold concept planning session on 100-acre U.S. 19 Bypass Park

LEESBURG — With the start of the new year, Lee County’s 100-Acre Park Planning Committee kicked off the concept design phase for the park. The committee hired the nationally known Charles D. Smith Architectural & Planning LLC architectural firm to help with the park design. The Smith Company has developed such successful facilities as the Tennessee State Fair, Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center, the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, and many others.
LEE COUNTY, GA
#Mountain#Land Use#Bond Measure
The News-Messenger

City plans to add new baseball diamonds at Rodger Young Park

FREMONT — The city plans to add two new baseball diamonds this year at Rodger Young Park, a move officials hope will ultimately attract more out-of-town visitors and boost Fremont's economic development efforts. Kenneth Frost, the city's safety service director, said Wednesday that improvements of Fremont's parks and working...
FREMONT, OH
NebraskaTV

Planned sports complex in Grand Island gets new name

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Pinnacle Bank has secured the naming rights for a planned sports complex in Grand Island. The Central Nebraska Sports Complex will be named the Pinnacle Bank Sports Complex, thanks to an investment by Pinnacle Bank and the Dinsdale family. This secures the naming rights for 10 years.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NewsBreak
Sports
Forsyth County News

Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for newly renovated Sawnee Mountain Park

Forsyth County officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, to dedicate facility improvements at Sawnee Mountain Park, according to a press release. Improvements to the park include baseball and softball complex improvements, a new inclusive playground, refurbished tennis courts as well as updates to the...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
keysweekly.com

NEW FITNESS COURT OPENS AT MARATHON COMMUNITY PARK

The City of Marathon has another tool for residents and visitors who want to maintain or improve their fitness. On Dec. 29, the Parks and Recreation Department opened its new Fitness Court, developed in partnership with the National Fitness Campaign. “If you can’t afford a gym or can’t go for...
MARATHON, FL
ABC 33/40 News

Deal finalizes for new Oak Mountain State Park land

PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — As of last week, an acquisition of new land for the Oak Mountain State Park finalized. Leaders with the Alabama State Parks Division released the following statements Tuesday after announcing the deal:. Forever Wild’s acquisition of 1,644 acres from EBSCO Industries has been completed, and...
PELHAM, AL
Village Living

Mountain Brook City Council approves planning for park improvements

The Mountain Brook City Council — at its regular meeting Jan. 10 — took steps to improve the parks, keep Phase 2 renovations moving at the Athletic Complex, renew the city’s stormwater plan, approve a contract for a recycling event in April and make it possible for a local doctor to expand her practice.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
papercitymag.com

New Skate Park to Help Transform Fort Worth’s Fire Station Park — Major Plans Zoom Forward

This aerial view of Arlington's Vandergriff Skate Park designed by New Line Skateparks, is a peek at what's in store for Dickies Skate Plaza. After more than five years of dreaming, designing and fundraising, Near Southside, Inc., along with the City of Fort Worth and Fort Worth-based global workwear brand Dickies are about to reveal the long-awaited skate park addition to Fire Station Park.
FORT WORTH, TX
ABC 33/40 News

New dog park opening in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Mountain Brook announced the opening of a new dog park near the Mountain Brook Elementary field. According to the city's website, the idea was presented to city officials by Grayson Hydinger for his Eagle Scout Project. City officials said Hydinger worked...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
norwoodnews.org

NYC Parks Issues Request for Proposals for a New Sports/Recreation Facility & Café in Ferry Point Park

NYC Department of Parks & Recreation (Parks) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the development, operation, and maintenance of a brand new sports/recreation and food service facility at Ferry Point Park in the Bronx. Parks is looking for creative and comprehensive proposals to bring year-round activities such as soccer, American football, or other sports and recreational interests to this popular 413-acre park.
BRONX, NY
darnews.com

New public-access fishing pond, park planned in PB

If things go as Poplar Bluff officials hope, residents of the city and surrounding areas may have a new place to fish in the future. On the drawing board is a potential fishing pond, to be constructed in what is expected to be called the Pike Creek Park. It would be located in the low, wetland area of the city’s new property between Roxie Road, Shelby Road and Kanell Boulevard, and adjacent to the under-construction police department.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Central Illinois Proud

Trewyn Park renovation to include new shelter, playground area and basketball courts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 10-acre park in Peoria’s Southside is getting a much-needed transformation using COVID-19 federal grants. Peoria City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to allocate $600,000 to renovate Trewyn Park by the end of the year. The funds come from a Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
PEORIA, IL
Bham Now

Mountain Brook adds new dog park thanks to a special Eagle Scout [PHOTOS]

Fetch! Mountain Brook has a new dog park thanks to local Eagle Scout Grayson Hydinger. Read more about this exciting treat. The cold never stopped local 15-year-old Grayson Hydinger from making his dream dog park a reality. Mountain Brook’s recently-opened Jemison Trail Dog Park was made possible by Grayson’s key efforts in designing, researching and raising the funds to build the park. The park officially opened to the public on January 4th, 2022.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Sunderland Echo

Plans approved for new cricket facilities at Sunderland's Ryhope Recreation Park

Back in 2021, Sunderland City Council lodged an application with its own planning department for the improvements at Ryhope Recreation Park. The park is already home to a range of sporting and recreational facilities, including a football pitch, bowling greens, tennis courts and a children’s play area, as well as landscaped gardens.
