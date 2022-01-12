Huskies’ multitude of scorers contribute to undefeated start

RACHEL, W.Va. – The North Marion girls basketball team is off to another strong start to the season.

The Huskies are 7-0 and ranked second in Class-AAA.

Teamwork is the name of the game for North Marion. Although the Huskies emphasize defense, the success can be credited to the amount of players, both starters and players who come off the bench, who can score whenever they’re in the game.

“We can bring anyone off the bench and they’ll score for us. So when I’m not having a good night I know that someone else will be able to hit shots for us like Kennedy did at Philip Barbour,” Olivia Toland, junior guard said.

The Huskies put their focus on themselves. The focus is on their own team and less of what their opponent is doing.

“We’ll just have to keep playing as a team and play really good defense, just do what we need to do, just worry about ourselves and not worry about what the other team does. Just play our game and we’ll be fine. We’re just so versatile this year,” Toland said.

Senior forward Sidney Megna agrees that the team’s dynamic has propelled them into an undefeated start.

“Definitely for us it’s the team dynamic. We’re always pushing it. We’re not the biggest team but we’re super fast and we’re always together,” Megna said.

The Huskies return to the court on Thursday where they host Bridgeport.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.