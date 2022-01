The midseason rankings for the 2022 NHL entry draft are in, offering a glimpse at which players might go at the top of the first round based on their performance thus far. To the surprise of very few, Shane Wright is the top-ranked North American prospect heading into the 2022 draft, as the Kingston Frontenacs center has racked up an impressive 30 points in 22 games this season, good enough for a 1.36 points-per-game pace, after earning CHL and OHL Rookie of the Year honors in 2019-20.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO