ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gov. Hochul Revives Plan To Make Alcohol To-Go Permanent In New York, But Opponents Lining Up

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas
CBS New York
CBS New York
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Do33A_0dk9nY3d00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While Gov. Kathy Hochul is renewing support for reviving takeout drinks from bars and restaurants, it’s far from being a done deal.

Previous efforts to turn the pandemic policy into law was met with strong opposition, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday.

In a virtual toast to restaurants and bars, Hochul gave her blessing to revive authorization of alcohol to-go. The policy allows for drinks to be purchased for takeout and was created as a temporary means to keep business afloat during the height of the pandemic.

However, it faced an uphill battle when proposals tried to make it more permanent.

“Hugely pleased that the governor is throwing the weight of her office behind this, recognizing that this is a part of helping small businesses, in particular in New York, and helping to show that New York is open for business,” Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy said.

READ MORE : Gov. Hochul Announces Plans To Permanently Legalize Alcohol To-Go

Fahy is among a handful of state lawmakers who previously introduced legislation in support of alcohol to-go that was stopped in its tracks.

“I really thought that this, it was so popular. I don’t think we saw quite the opposition coming,” Fahy said.

Opposition has come from the powerful New York State Liquor Store Association.

It said during the height of the pandemic, “This temporary privilege resulted in an oversaturation of the wine and liquor market, numerous violations of public health law,” and alleged businesses benefitting from the policy began selling bottles of liquor that would be in direct competition.

“Yes, let’s support the restaurants, but let’s not dump this idea because it’s a good money maker for one industry like that on the residents that live in these neighborhoods,” said Leif Arntzen of the West Village.

This time around, pushback may also come from neighborhoods.

FLASHBACK : NYC Restaurants Call For Extension Of Alcohol To-Go After Service Abruptly Ends

Arntzen is among residents fighting the permanent expansion of the city’s outdoor dining structures. They say large crowds, noise, and trash impacted the quality of life in the West Village, which is densely populated with restaurants and bars.

Arntzen said adding alcohol to-go will make things worse.

“If there was a plan and they went and did the due diligence, what kind of environmental impact would this be, that’s one thing. But they’re not doing that,” Arntzen said.

Meanwhile, Le Marais restaurant in a now-quiet Times Square is empty yet again — another blow to its recovery.

“We never sold a lot of cocktails to go, but a lot of our clients who order from home to deliver, they like to order a bottle of wine from us,” owner Jose Meirelles said.

For Meirelles, alcohol to go would not be a financial windfall for his business, but every little bit helps.

“I would not turn this restaurant into a liquor store or a wine store, of course, but it adds up to the sales,” Meirelles said.

He says during these unpredictable times, every little bit helps.

READ MORE : Survey: 78% Of New Yorkers Support Making Alcohol-To-Go Permanent After Pandemic

According to a Columbia University study, liquor stores have seen an increase in sales during the pandemic, by billions of dollars. Meanwhile, bars and restaurants are still struggling to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

Alcohol to-go will likely be discussed by lawmakers after Gov. Hochul submits her budget proposal, but Assemblywoman Fahy wants it to start sooner, citing the winter as an especially difficult time for bars and restaurants.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Report By Transportation Nonprofit Says Crumbling New York Roads Cost Drivers Millions Every Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Traffic is nearly back to what it was before the pandemic in New York, and drivers are paying a price. Crumbling roads are costing drivers millions of dollars every year, and even though money is coming from Washington, advocates say the need is urgent. John Cossman calls himself Dr. Wheel and his schedule is full as he heals the hurt inflicted by Long Island roads. “A lot of bent wheels, blown tires every day,” he told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff. “The frozen temperatures, it’s gonna be even worse.” Customers are losing time and money. “They’re horrific. It’s like driving in a third-world...
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

New York State Providing Residents With Additional $230 Million In Food Assistance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York state will provide an additional $230 million in food assistance for residents. Every person enrolled in SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, will get the maximum level of food benefits this month. That’s $835 for a family of four. Families who already receive the maximum will get a $95 stipend. WATCH: Gov. Hochul Gives Latest COVID Update — Outside of the city, New Yorkers should start seeing the extra money posted to their accounts Wednesday. Residents in the five boroughs will start seeing the additional benefits Saturday.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Recently Approved Anti-Viral Pills Now Available For High-Risk COVID Patients In New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two recently approved anti-viral pills are now available to some high-risk COVID-19 patients in New Jersey, along with other preventative therapies. It’s been described as the Omicron tsunami. The number of patients in the ICU and on ventilators is as high as May of 2020. Two recently approved oral anti-viral pills are now available in the state by prescription to high-risk COVID patients. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’s COVID Vaccine FAQ CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County Resources: Help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers Protest Expiration Of Eviction Moratorium, Demand Rent Relief

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The eviction moratorium that was put in place to help hundreds of thousands of struggling tenants during the pandemic is set to expire in New York on Saturday. Crowds came out Wednesday in Manhattan to protest the move while lawmakers say they’re working on ways to get more relief. Protesters demanding rent relief marched on so-called Billionaire’s Row on 57th Street, where some of the priciest homes in the city sit. They are furious that the moratorium on evictions will expire on Saturday. “I just feel like I don’t know to how to get out from under the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer: With Impending Arrival Of $6 Billion In Federal Aid, New York City’s Subway System Is Saved

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is about to get a $6 billion infusion from Washington, in a one lump sum payment. Sen. Chuck Schumer said Wednesday the grant from the Federal Transit Administration is the largest in its history, adding with the money the city’s subway system is saved. “It allows the MTA to continue on their capital plan, which means money for signals so desperately needed to make the trains run on time, and a continuation of the Second Avenue Subway and many other issues,” Schumer said. READ MORE: New Yorkers Sound Off: Why Go Ahead With Congestion Pricing When MTA Just Had $25 Billion Fall Into Its Lap? Schumer said the money will also be used to help the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North recover from losses during the pandemic. New Jersey senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, meanwhile, say NJ TRANSIT will receive $1.6 billion in funding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Westchester Reopening COVID Vaccination Site To Combat ‘Explosion’ Of Cases, Latimer Says

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County is reopening its mass vaccination site, as COVID cases continue to surge. Starting Wednesday, the County Center will offer 250 shots a day for kids. Adults can also sign up for booster shots by appointment. “We have had an explosion, a literal explosion, in the number of people that are infected,” County Executive George Latimer said Tuesday. “We believe that encouraging people to get boosted is now the most important task of vaccination for adults.” The Westchester County Department of Health is running the vaccination and booster clinic. Boosters for adults will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 6 p.m. Friday. Pediatric shots will be available from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday. CLICK HERE to make an appointment and for more information. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Parks Department Reminds Visitors To Never Walk On Bodies Of Water That Appear Frozen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City parks department wants all visitors to keep ice safety in mind. They’re reminding people to never walk on bodies of water that appear frozen and keep a close eye on your children to avoid any potentially deadly accidents. “With dips and spikes in the temperature, our water bodies can freeze and thaw, causing them to appear frozen when they’re not,” Parks Acting Commissioner Liam Kavanagh said. “Walking on the ice can be life-threatening, and we want all park-goers to be safe.” Parks officials say if you are on ice and hear cracking, lay down immediately to try to distribute your weight. If you see someone falling through ice, don’t try to make a rescue by yourself, call 911 right away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

As More Children Are Hospitalized With COVID, Gov. Hochul Urges Families To Get Kids Vaccinated

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The COVID-19 positivity rate in New York state is at 18%, 160 new deaths have been reported, and more than 12,500 people are hospitalized, and a startling number of them are unvaccinated children. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan of attack, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. The governor has a message for everyone with children. “Parents should look at their children when they come home from school and say, ‘Do I really want to visit my most precious person in my entire life? Do I really want to visit them in a hospital?'” Hochul said. COVID VACCINE New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Liquor Stores#To Go#Restaurants#Food Drink
CBS New York

Mets Team Up With New York Blood Center For Winter Blood Drive

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Mets teamed up with the New York Blood Center for its winter blood drive Wednesday. People rolled up their sleeves at Citi Field, hoping to help with a shortage. Organizers say they haven’t been able to hold the event for nearly two years because of the pandemic. Those who donated blood received a voucher for two tickets to a Mets game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

In Response To Bronx Apartment Building Tragedy, Paterson, N.J. To Re-Inspect All High-Rises, Mid-Rises, And Multiple Dwellings

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In the wake of the deadly fire in the Bronx, the third largest city in New Jersey is re-inspecting its buildings. The city of Paterson has nearly 40 high-rise buildings. “Paterson is not a high-rise city. We’re not like New York City. We have a lot of mid-rise buildings,” Paterson Fire Department Chief Brian McDermott said. All buildings have fire inspections yearly, but now all high-rise, mid-rise and multiple-dwelling buildings will be inspected again, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Wednesday. In the wake of the tragic fires in New York City and Philadelphia, @LtGovOliver and I urge families to take precautions...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Broadway To Require Masks And Proof Of Vaccination Through April

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway audiences will have to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination through April, officials announced Monday. The Broadway League said it will extend its mask and vaccine mandates through April 30. Children ages 5 to 11 will also have to show proof of full vaccination starting Jan. 29. “We’re proud to continue setting the gold standard of covid health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement. “We’re equally proud to assure our ticket buyers’ purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies. Our theatres and world class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we’ve done every day for the past five months. Come join us!” CLICK HERE for more information about Broadway’s COVID policies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Lionsgate Studios Yonkers Officially Opens

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Hollywood has come to Yonkers. Tuesday marked the official opening of Lionsgate Studios Yonkers. Owned and operated by Great Point Studios, the campus was created to help meet a demand for large studio space in the New York City area. Three large stages and 500,000 square feet of office and support space are now open. A planned expansion of the studio campus is already underway, set to be completed in December 2023.
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Says Mask Mandate For Schools And Day Care Centers In New Jersey Will Continue ‘At Least For The Foreseeable Future’

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It is a contentious issue in many school district — keeping students masked. Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday the New Jersey school mandate will continue, even without the consent of the state Legislature. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the governor said keeping schools open is critically important. “I want to be clear with, by the way, with no joy that the mask mandates in schools and day cares centers will continue at least for the foreseeable future. These requirements, again, give us no joy, but they are the only responsible course of action at this time,” Murphy said. Watch: New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell Discuss Plans To Prosecute Certain Crimes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell met Tuesday to discuss how the DA plans to prosecute certain crimes. The meeting comes days after Sewell sent an email to every NYPD officer saying the new DA’s policies made her worry about the safety of her department and the public. READ MORE: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Discuses Justice Reform & Plan To Stop Prosecuting Certain Crimes At National Action Network The commissioner and the DA released a statement saying, “The discussion was open, candid and productive. It was agreed that police and prosecutors would weigh the individual facts and circumstances of each case with a view toward justice and work together to keep New Yorkers safe.”
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

B, W, Z Subway Lines Suspended Due To COVID-Related Staffing Shortage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three New York City subway lines are suspended all week because of COVID-related staffing shortages. The MTA says the B, W and Z lines are temporarily suspended. “Like everyone in New York, we’ve been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surge,” New York City Transit posted on Twitter. “These routes exclusively serve stations that have at least one other subway line available.” We have temporarily suspended service on the B/W/Z lines. Like everyone in New York, we've been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surge. These routes exclusively serve stations that have at least one other subway line available. pic.twitter.com/TJw2DhUCjk — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) January 10, 2022 New York State reported a record number of cases Saturday. Now, the latest numbers show daily positive cases dropped by 10,000 and hospitalizations fell by nearly 100 patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Drop-Off Sites Across New York City Overflowing With Donations For Bronx High-Rise Fire Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Donations are still coming into help the victims of Sunday’s deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx. Hours ahead of a vigil to remember the 17 victims, the community organized a supplies drive to uplift devastated families. “Our mandate as a city, whether we’re elected officials or organizers or just family members, is to stand up and care for those, right now, who are going through crisis,” said Nick Smith, with the public advocate’s office. Their thoughts and actions comforting traumatized survivors seeking solace at a nearby mosque, among them Tijan Janneh, whose 27-year-old daughter, Sere, died in the fire....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Medical Experts Say Decline In Omicron Variant Cases Coming Soon, But Children, Especially Unvaccinated, Remain At Risk

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Medical experts say this is a critical week for the Omicron variant, as the surge of cases may soon start to decline. In the meantime, with vaccination rates continuing to lag, children have been more impacted than with other variants, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday. “Our projection is that the peak will be this week or next, and then decline,” said Dr. Rahul Sharma, emergency physician-in-chief at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nonessential Procedures On Pause At 40 New York Hospitals After Single-Day COVID Record

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New COVID infections in New York reached an all-time high of more than 90,000 in a single day. Nonessential, elective procedures are once again on pause at 40 hospitals in the Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and Central New York regions for a minimum of two weeks, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported Sunday. The news comes as hospitalization rates are rising in 46 states. “The patients who are dying from COVID by and large are ones who are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Caroline Goldzweig of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. “And they’re more likely to get that long COVID.” Gov. Kathy Hochul said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey COVID Hospitalizations Reach Highest Rate Since April 2020

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate stands at more than 5,700, the highest rate since April 2020, and there’s some concern about children under 5 being hospitalized with the virus. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway report, in the middle of yet another wave of infections, drive-thru testing sites are as busy as ever. The site at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck tests roughly 500 people a day. “I have a little girl in school, so there’s a lot of exposures and just being sure and being safe,” Palisades Park resident Dina Vitorino said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Allows Bill Granting Voting Rights To Noncitizen Residents Of New York City To Become Law

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bill allowing noncitizen residents to vote in New York City has become law. The City Council approved the “Our City, Our Vote” bill in December and the 30-day time limit for the mayor to take action against the bill expired at midnight Sunday. More than 800,000 noncitizens will be able to vote in local elections as soon as next year. In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said, “While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease. I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions into the democratic process.” New York is the most populous city in the U.S. to grant voting rights to noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy