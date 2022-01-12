ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

National Harbor to Celebrate Cherry Blossoms, March 17 to April 17

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Harbor has become known for its spring display of hundreds of cherry trees lining the waterfront. The trees bloom each year in March and are some of the earliest blooms in the D.C. region. To celebrate the spectacular display, National Harbor is hosting a Cherry Blossom Celebration beginning...

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Fall River Heritage State Park announces January events

FALL RIVER — Winter may be here, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do at Fall River's Heritage State Park. From history talks to children's activities, the Visitor Center  in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building is offering a variety of programs, films and exhibits in January.   PROGRAMS: Heritage Quest Activities ...
FALL RIVER, MA
theresandiego.com

Cherry Blossom Festival 2022 VIP Tickets Now On Sale

Experience the Japanese Friendship Garden's most popular event like a VIP. The Japanese Friendship Garden is hosting its most popular annual event, the Cherry Blossom Festival, on March 11th-13th and VIP tickets are now on sale. Purchase your VIP tickets today and experience the Japanese custom of “hanami” – appreciating...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Pawtucket Times

Blackstone Valley Tourism Council seeks applicants for Cherry Blossom Princess

The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council and the State Society of Rhode Island are seeking a motivated young woman, between the ages of 19 and 24 to represent Rhode Island as its 2022 Rhode Island Cherry Blossom Princess during the week of April 3-9 in Washington D.C. during the National Cherry Blossom Celebration. This year’s princess crowning will take place in March.
WASHINGTON, DC
luxurytravelmagazine.com

ARIA Debuts Elevated Redesign for SKYVILLAS and Sky Suites

Redefining its ultra-luxury accommodations, ARIA Resort & Casino is unveiling seven newly reimagined SKYVILLAS and a complete redesign of its 400+ Sky Suites delivering discerning guests a new and elevated sanctuary on the Las Vegas Strip. Masterfully designed with guest privacy, comfort and convenience in mind, the AAA Five Diamond...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bigislandnow.com

Waimea Cherry Blossom Festival Cancelled due to COVID

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation cancelled the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival due to the COVID-19 surge on the Big Island. “On Jan. 6, 2022, the coordinating committee of the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival met to discuss the upcoming event, which was scheduled for Feb. 5, at various sites throughout Waimea,” said Maurice Messina, Director of Parks and Recreation, in a press release issued Friday, Jan. 7. “At the meeting, concerns were raised about the current surge of Covid-19 cases on Hawai‘i Island and if it is appropriate at this time to hold an event that has traditionally attracted 30,000-plus visitors to the Waimea area. Many people have worked hard to make the Cherry Blossom Festival one of the island’s premier events, and the committee expressed that they felt obligated to cancel this year’s event out of concern and love for their community,” said Messina.
WAIMEA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherry Blossoms#Cherry Trees#National Harbor#Japanese
WETM

Fire & Ice Celebration returning to the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Fire & Ice Celebration will be returning to the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel on January 27-29, 2022, to benefit the Schuyler Health Foundation. The adult-only event brings in 25,000 pounds of ice meticulously carved into magnificent ice sculptures, martini ice luges, and...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
AFP

Birdwatchers flock for glimpse of rare snowy owl in US capital

The white dome of the US Capitol shines through the night, illuminating a small group huddled down the hill, bundled tightly against the winter cold and carrying long-lens cameras and binoculars. The motley crew are not there to photograph Washington's famous monuments -- they have their sights set on a rare creature that flew in from the Arctic: a snowy owl. "There he is!" shouts one of the birdwatchers. The crowd shifts positions to get a better angle.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
luxurytravelmagazine.com

New Interactive Exhibition + Cocktails at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square has partnered with abstract artist, Matt Jukes, and Japanese spirits brand, House of Suntory, to create an immersive experience titled ‘Feelscape’ in the hotel’s experiential gallery space The White Box running from December 8 – January 31. A unique concept, ‘Feelscape’ uses a specially designed AI camera to turn each viewer’s emotions into a personalized piece of art, whilst empowering the viewer to stop and reflect. Visitors are then invited to The Lounge for a cocktail meticulously crafted in collaboration with House of Suntory, inspired by one of these emotions.
BEAUTY & FASHION
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Best Spots in LA for Your Next Visit

As California prepares to be the hub of many exciting upcoming events, from the 2022 Super Bowl LVI to Frieze, the celebrated art fair to the 94th Annual Academy Awards, here are a few of LA’s best restaurants, bars and hotels to get you California dreaming. The Maybourne Beverly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Sail into an Antiguan Easter at Pearns Bay House

Pearns Bay House is the perfect spot to enjoy the Caribbean sailing season. Situated on an exclusive peninsular on Antigua’s West Coast and with panoramic views across the ocean, the private villa provides a luxurious base to come back to after watching Antigua’s famous regattas and sailing races that run throughout the Easter period.
LIFESTYLE
UpNorthLive.com

Boyz II Men to close out National Cherry Festival in July

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 2022 may have just started but the National Cherry Festival has already announced one of the acts for this year's festival!. The 96th National Cherry Festival will be closed out by the popular R&B group Boyz II Men. The four-time Grammy award-winning group will...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Cleverly Catheryn

Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration beginning January 22 through March 6

KNOTT'S PEANUTS™ CELEBRATION Daily January 22 - March 6, 2022 at Knott’s Berry Farm. It’s that time of the year again when Knott’s Berry Farm kicks off their Seasons of Fun with the Knott’s PEANUTS™ Celebration, a unique family event dedicated to celebrating the beloved PEANUTS characters. Guests can step inside the pages of a Charles M. Schulz comic strip as the PEANUTS characters take over the entire park. This years celebration features a new stage show, a new Charles Schulz exhibit, plenty of new PEANUTS-inspired food items, and last but not least, a brand-new walk-around character to join in on the fun.
THEATER & DANCE
udiscovermusic.com

Gin Blossoms Set To Celebrate ‘New Miserable Experience’ 30th Anniversary

Gin Blossoms are set to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of their multi-platinum breakthrough 1992 album New Miserable Experience with a tour beginning in February before hitting the road with Barenaked Ladies this summer. The Gin Blossoms will kick off the year “Celebrating 30 Miserable Years” Tour playing the album in...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy