National Harbor to Celebrate Cherry Blossoms, March 17 to April 17

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation cancelled the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival due to the COVID-19 surge on the Big Island. “On Jan. 6, 2022, the coordinating committee of the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival met to discuss the upcoming event, which was scheduled for Feb. 5, at various sites throughout Waimea,” said Maurice Messina, Director of Parks and Recreation, in a press release issued Friday, Jan. 7. “At the meeting, concerns were raised about the current surge of Covid-19 cases on Hawai‘i Island and if it is appropriate at this time to hold an event that has traditionally attracted 30,000-plus visitors to the Waimea area. Many people have worked hard to make the Cherry Blossom Festival one of the island’s premier events, and the committee expressed that they felt obligated to cancel this year’s event out of concern and love for their community,” said Messina.

WAIMEA, HI ・ 7 DAYS AGO