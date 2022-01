During the last two years, change and uncertainty have become regular parts of our everyday lives. Between changing work and school routines, a fraught election cycle, social unrest, and losses of all kinds, it’s understandable that more Americans have been feeling stressed, anxious, and depressed. As we get into the darker winter months and face uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 trajectory, it’s important to learn about what anxiety and depression look like and how we can manage symptoms and promote mental wellness.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO