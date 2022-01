At the University of Maryland, Laurel Medical Center, Gov. Larry Hogan will make additional announcements at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon on testing sites around the state. The governor said that on Wednesday, more than 88% of all positive COVID-19 tests show people have the omicron variant, while county leaders have announced plans to get hundreds of thousands of tests out to people who want them.

LAUREL, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO