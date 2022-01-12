PA Dentist Killed Wife On Safari To Get $4.8M Life Insurance Policy: FBI

Bianca and Lawrence Randolph with their hunting safari guide in Zambia. Photo Credit: FBI/Facebook

A Pennsylvania dentist has been charged with murdering his wife while on a hunting safari in order to claim the $4.8 million from her life insurance policy, according to recently unsealed court documents.

Lawrence Rudolph, 67, the founder of Three Rivers Dental in Pittsburgh, was arrested by the FBI in Mexico and extradited to the US in December for foreign murder and fraud charges, according to court documents.

He is accused of killing his wife, Bianca, while in Zambia on a hunting safari in Oct. 2016, according to the criminal complaint.

Rudolph originally told authorities in Zambia that Bianca had shot herself accidentally in the chest while preparing her 12 gauge shotgun on Oct. 11, 2016 around 5 a.m., according to the court documents.

Numerous friends came forward and told the FBI that he was known to have affairs and had traveled to Mexico multiple times with a mistress of approximately 20 years -- one trip to Mexico took place just one month before the safari with his wife, according to court documents.

Rudolph then proceeded to cash out $4.8 million from seven life insurance policies over the next year, according to the FBI.

The couple had been married since 1982 but despite his affairs, Bianca refused to divorce him because she was a "devout Catholic" and Larry did not want a divorce because he was afraid of "losing his money," a friend told the FBI, according to the court documents.

The first life insurance policy on Bianca was taken out in 1987, according to the court documents.

If he is convicted of the foreign murder charge, Rudolph could face the death penalty or life imprisonment. If he is found guilty of mail fraud the charge could face up to 20 years of imprisonment.

The court dates are pending as Rudolph remains in prison in Colorado, according to court documents.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.