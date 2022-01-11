ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Sheet Pan Chow Mein

Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCantonese chow mein is much loved for its contrasting textures, Hetty McKinnon writes in her latest cookbook “To Asia, With Love,” which reflects her experience as someone born in Australia to Chinese-immigrant parents. McKinnon recommends substitutions for asparagus, such as sugar snap peas or snow peas; and ramen wheat noodles in...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sheet pan dinners are weeknight superstars. Here's how to assemble healthy, no-fuss meals

Although it sounds too good to be true, with sheet pan cooking, you can build, cook and serve an entire meal — from the main course to the side dishes — in one fell swoop. Not only is preparation easy, when ingredients have a chance to cook together, commingling and evolving as they roast, the result is layer upon layer of flavor in every bite.  There’s no need for fancy equipment here. A large sturdy sheet pan is best,...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Sheet-Pan Chicken and Squash Salad

In this low-lift but jam-packed salad, a comforting medley of add-ins are all made on one sheet pan: There’s lemony roast chicken thighs, tender delicata squash, jammy shallots, and Halloumi cheese, which crisps into cheesy croutons. We love a big bowl of massaged kale, but feel free to use whatever salad greens you have on hand.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bell Pepper#Cup Noodles#Vegan#Noodle#Food Drink#Cantonese#Chinese#Asian
Southlake Style

Pan-Asian Perfection

Opening last October inside the Harwood District, Elephant East is a new Pan-Asian concept bringing authentic Southeastern Asian flavors to the Metroplex. Led by executive chef Tom Griffin, the restaurant is fast becoming one of the hottest spots in town. “We knew that with the decor and with the service...
RESTAURANTS
thefreshloaf.com

Fancy new pan!

So, I got this gorgeous new pan but was at a bit of a loss as to what to do as I had no recipe for it. I found this recipe here https://myloveofbaking.com/sourdough-sandwich-bread-pullman/ and it looks and tastes great!. I will be making it again!. Abe. January 4, 2022 -...
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: Flavor sheet pan chicken and butternut squash with honey, lime, and spicy flavors

Sheet pan chicken and vegetables make weeknight suppers quick, easy, and healthy. This one, with roasted squash and red onions, is tart (lime juice,) slightly hot (Sriracha,) and a little sweet (honey.) Peel the squash or leave the skin on; the skin of most butternut squash is not unpleasantly tough. Or buy peeled butternut halves. Spread a baking sheet with oil and move the squash slices and onion wedges around on the pan until they are coated with oil, then turn them over. Arrange bone-in chicken breasts on top. After 15 minutes, brush the chicken and vegetables with a sauce of lime juice, honey, and Sriracha, then roast a little longer. Garnish the chicken with the lively flavors of fresh mint and cilantro. Winter food can be healthy but shouldn't be boring.
RECIPES
thedoctorstv.com

2 Easy Sheet Pan Meals for Busy Weeknights

Chef Catherine McCord shares her favorite simple and healthy dinner hack: sheet pan dinners. Throw vegetables, protein, and even some fruit together on one sheet pan and cook. She shares that the simplicity of the meal makes it a great way to serve something healthy on busy weeknights.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thedoctorstv.com

Why Sheet Pan Dinners Are All the Rage Right Now

Chef and author of "The Smoothie Project," Catherine McCord shares how sheet pan meals can save you time by not skimping on the nutrients. Catherine admits she can't stand doing dishes and loves sheet pan meals because there is only one pan to clean. Check out her great recipes for sheet pan meals that include vegetables, healthy carbohydrates, and proteins.
RECIPES
Washington Post

A sheet-pan supper of roasted cod and broccolini is a fast and easy weeknight luxury

“What do you typically make for dinner on a busy weeknight?” is probably the question I am asked most often. My answer depends on the season, but in the cooler months one of my go-tos is to pop fish filets on a sheet pan alongside a quick-cooking vegetable, and season them simply with olive oil, salt and a generous amount of freshly ground black pepper. After about 15 minutes in the oven, brightened with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice all over, and served with a hunk of whole grain bread or cooked grain, you have a lovely, tasty meal on the table with just a little effort.
RECIPES
EatingWell

Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Asparagus

Whisk butter, olive oil, salt, crushed red pepper and 2 tablespoons lime juice together in a small bowl. Arrange asparagus and shrimp in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with the butter mixture and toss to coat. Bake until the asparagus is tender-crisp and the shrimp are cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Drizzle the asparagus and shrimp evenly with sesame oil and the remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice. Garnish with crushed red pepper and/or cilantro, if desired.
RECIPES
Seattle Times

Sheet-pan Peruvian pollo a la brasa captures the flavor of fire at home

“I guess it’s a compliment that imitators of Peru’s famous rotisserie chicken are everywhere,” chef Ricardo Zarate writes in his book, “The Fire of Peru.” “Problem is, unless you happen to have a rotisserie grill, it can be difficult to mimic the slowly rotating spit that gives the chicken that almost black, fantastically charred crust that seals in the natural juices so the chicken doesn’t dry out.”
RECIPES
delishknowledge.com

Spicy Chickpea, Broccoli and Potato Vegan Sheet Pan Dinner

A simple one pan meal packed with veggies, plant-based protein and a spicy sauce on top. Looking for a healthy vegan sheet pan dinner recipe? Then you’ve gotta try this one! Roasted broccoli, potatoes and chickpeas with a spinach and a spicy harissa sauce on top. Looking for a...
RECIPES
iHeart (audio)

Consumer Reports recommends new sheet pans for $8

Maybe your holiday cooking has you thinking you need some new sheet pans. As basic as they seem, they’re not all created equal. Sheet pans go way beyond cookies. Sheet pan meals are all the rage. Consumer Reports tested 19 pans, both coated and uncoated, to see which ones...
LIFESTYLE
Kitsap Sun

Sheet-pan dinner with salmon, winter greens brightens the dark days

It's not news that a sheet pan supper makes for easy clean-up. This particular menu brings together crunchy roasted rice, winter greens and a bright dressing to liven it all up. Scale the ingredients to your crowd. Any leftover dressing can be used in a number of ways (including your next day's salad or sandwich.)
RECIPES
WRAL News

Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Raleigh, N.C. — There is one reliable truth in my house, it’s that interactive meals get eaten. This is true of Chinese Hot Pot, and it’s definitely true of these Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas. And if a guarantee that the kids will eat dinner isn’t convincing enough for you, this particular meal can be on the table in 30 minutes.
RALEIGH, NC
The Infatuation

Jerk Pan

Jerk Pan is a Caribbean food truck parked on the corner of 48th Street and Park Avenue almost every day. It’s right next to the J.P. Morgan building, so if you don’t want to retreat immediately back to your desk, you can go sit next to a bunch of people in suits, who are all talking into AirPods, smoking cigarettes, and eyeing your jerk chicken platter. Jerk Pan serves a $12-$16 “mini” lunch special which gets you a small styrofoam box filled to the brim with excellent-tasting things like oxtail or jerk chicken and rice and beans, all covered in a salty delicious gravy. If they ask you if you want gravy, you need to say yes - it’s for your own good. There are also medium and large platter options that cost around $14-$20, and come with a few different containers for sides like cabbage, greens, and macaroni salad.
RESTAURANTS
Burnett County Sentinel

Wild Chow: Do you want a free dessert?

I want to make dessert every day—again. “I’m hungry,” were two words that drove me crazy after 7 pm for 27 years. For years, when my kids were young, I made some sort of dessert to help fill them up at night. They were bottomless pits that needed to be filled every two hours.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy