Sheet Pan Chow Mein

Jerk Pan is a Caribbean food truck parked on the corner of 48th Street and Park Avenue almost every day. It’s right next to the J.P. Morgan building, so if you don’t want to retreat immediately back to your desk, you can go sit next to a bunch of people in suits, who are all talking into AirPods, smoking cigarettes, and eyeing your jerk chicken platter. Jerk Pan serves a $12-$16 “mini” lunch special which gets you a small styrofoam box filled to the brim with excellent-tasting things like oxtail or jerk chicken and rice and beans, all covered in a salty delicious gravy. If they ask you if you want gravy, you need to say yes - it’s for your own good. There are also medium and large platter options that cost around $14-$20, and come with a few different containers for sides like cabbage, greens, and macaroni salad.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO