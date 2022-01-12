ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

American Idol's Two Biggest Changes for Season 20, Including the Return of Former Idols and New Platinum Tickets

By Paulette Cohn
Parade
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown to season 5 of American Idol on ABC—and the 20th season of the singing competition overall —continues with the Feb. 27 premiere date drawing closer. It will see the return of original host Ryan Seacrest, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, but not mentor Bobby Bones, who...

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

The Heartbreaking Death Of Trisha Yearwood's Former Manager

On December 14, news broke that Ken Kragen, manager of country singer and cooking show host Trisha Yearwood and legendary music group the Bee Gees, died at age 85 due to natural causes, per Variety. In addition to overseeing the careers of many influential artists in the American music scene, Kragen had a key role in organizing the 1985 hit charity single "We Are the World," which included verses by Cyndi Lauper, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, and Bob Dylan.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Allegedly Wants Tyra Banks Replaced as Host

Tyra Banks has faced an uphill battle as host of Dancing With The Stars since taking the reins from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, and that could spell disaster for the former supermodel. Monsters & Critics reports that many believe that Banks tried to pull focus to herself and away from the dancers in season 30 of the competition show, making her a rather unpopular host. Although it was initially reported "that producers didn't blame Tyra for the dropping ratings, it looks like they might be making a change anyway and removing her as the host."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Bobby Bones
Person
Katy Perry
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Dazzles In Sparkling Gown During ‘Voice’ Finale Performance With John Legend

While performing a breathtaking duet with John Legend on ‘The Voice’ finale, Carrie Underwood looked absolutely incredible in a gorgeous outfit onstage. Carrie Underwood stole the show when she performed on The Voice stage for the season 21 finale on Dec. 14. The country superstar joined one of the show’s coaches, John Legend, for an absolutely breathtaking duet. The two sang their song “Hallelujah,” which was part of Carrie’s 2020 holiday album, My Gift. As always, Carrie’s powerhouse voice lit up the entire room, and she and John were the perfect pairing as they belted out their holiday tune while surrounded by candles.
MUSIC
The Boot

Wait, Deana Carter’s ‘Strawberry Wine’ Is About WHO?!

In 2021, Deana Carter celebrated the 25th anniversary of her breakout, 5x-Platinum debut album, Did I Shave My Legs For This? A towering, iconic pillar of '90s country, the project includes "Strawberry Wine," Carter's anthem for young love. The singer wasn't a co-writer on the song — Matraca Berg and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#American Idol#Abc#Parade Com#American Idol University
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Winner Girl Named Tom Reveal Their Dad’s Health Took a Downward Turn

Soon after being named winners of Season 21 of The Voice, sibling trio Girl Named Tom offered a heartbreaking update on their father's cancer battle. The group — Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty — previously revealed their dad's terminal cancer diagnosis during the Battle Rounds of The Voice, singing Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" in his honor. A note sent to Twitter shortly after 10PM CT on Dec. 14 thanked fans for supporting them through the reality singing competition before sharing that at that very moment, their father was in "horrific pain following yet another surgery."
CELEBRITIES
wkml.com

Luke Bryan And Wife Nail ‘The Griswolds’ In Social Post

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have a lot of fun at Christmas with their annual “Pranksmas” that they celebrate where they prank each other all season long. They also have some fun on social media as they recently posted on Instagram a photo where they nail the Griswold’s from the Chevy Chase movie Christmas Vacation.
CELEBRITIES
98.1 KHAK

Why Lauren Alaina Almost Lost Her Spot on the ‘American Idol’ Finale

These days, Lauren Alaina's becoming an increasingly dynamic multi-hyphenate, adding titles like Dancing With the Stars competitor, film actor, published author and — as of Saturday night (Dec. 18) — incoming Grand Ole Opry member to her resume. But in 2011, she was a young, promising finalist on American Idol, who almost lost her spot on the finale episode.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
countryliving.com

'American Idol' Fans Are in a Frenzy After Seeing a New Instagram About the "Historic" New Season

Let's rewind back to 2002 when Keith Urban's "Somebody Like You" was topping the charts and we were first mesmerized by Kelly Clarkson's voice. American Idol premiered almost two decades ago and since then, it's introduced us to some of our favorite singers like Fantasia Barrino, Taylor Hicks, Jordin Sparks, and, of course, "Before He Cheats" singer Carrie Underwood.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
TV & VIDEOS
cowboysindians.com

Country Music Memories

We talked to some of our favorite artists about their favorite country music memories. “Garth at Central Park has to be one of the most inspiring moments of my career. I always want to go bigger and better than anyone else, and this single concert is what I set my sights on.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy