Wakefield Trinity swoop for double signing

Ryan Brierley has over 200 games under his belt since joining the Leigh Centurions in 2012, but he has now revealed just where he wants to retire. At 29 years of age, Brierley still reckons he has at least five years left at the highest level and has spoken of his desire to hang up his boots at either the club that gave him his chance – the Leigh Centurions – or his boyhood club that he most recently signed for – Salford Red Devils.

RUGBY ・ 22 HOURS AGO