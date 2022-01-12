Wakefield Trinity swoop for double signing

Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield has paid tribute to his sport for backing his efforts to raise millions to fight motor neurone disease (MND) as he was made an OBE.The former Leeds and England captain helped raise more than £2 million from a gruelling 101-mile run from the home of his current club, Leicester Tigers to Headingley in November – the equivalent of almost four marathons, completed without sleep inside 24 hours.In December 2020 he ran seven marathons in seven days, which generated £2.7 million in donations.Sinfield’s efforts are in aid of his former teammate Rob Burrow, who was...
