Rugby

Wakefield Trinity swoop for double signing

By Callum Walker
seriousaboutrl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWakefield Trinity have added another two players to their playing roster ahead of the 2022 Super League season. Trialists Thomas Minns and John Davetanivalu have put pen to paper on playing deals after impressing...

www.seriousaboutrl.com

The Independent

Kevin Sinfield receives OBE and hails rugby league backing for MND campaign

Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield has paid tribute to his sport for backing his efforts to raise millions to fight motor neurone disease (MND) as he was made an OBE.The former Leeds and England captain helped raise more than £2 million from a gruelling 101-mile run from the home of his current club, Leicester Tigers to Headingley in November – the equivalent of almost four marathons, completed without sleep inside 24 hours.In December 2020 he ran seven marathons in seven days, which generated £2.7 million in donations.Sinfield’s efforts are in aid of his former teammate Rob Burrow, who was...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Rugby League News: Major Cas deal, Burgess caught, Connor admission, Sinfield’s major revelation, referee reveals why he has quit, former star’s heart attack & ex-Leeds man linked with return

Rugby League News – keeping you up to date with the latest news from the world of rugby league. Here are some of the headline-grabbing stories from the last 24 hours. Castleford Tigers, on their club website, have announced yet another major deal that will see the club grow further in trying financial times. Read more here.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Wigan Warriors duo depart for Championship side

Wigan Warriors can confirm that youngsters Alex Sutton and Matty Nicholson have both signed for Betfred Championship side Newcastle Thunder on loan deals. Sutton, 19, and Nicholson, 18, were both given senior squad numbers with Wigan for the first time in the off-season and have now joined Newcastle to gain first team experience.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Richard Marshall signs long-term Super League coaching deal

Richard Marshall has joined Warrington Wolves as their academy head coach on a three-year deal. Warrington-born Marshall began his coaching career at the Wire, leading the academy side to Grand Final success in 2010 as well as working under Tony Smith as first team assistant coach for the side which won the Challenge Cup in 2009, 2010 and 2012 and League Leaders’ Shield in 2011.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Rugby League News: Field future as Wigan send two out, Shaul admission, Leeds star’s future, SL boss in bizarre outburst, Wakefield and Cas new signings, Hull KR’s major deal & Sinfield’s next incredible move

Rugby League News – keeping you up to date with the latest news from the world of rugby league. Here are some of the headline-grabbing stories from the last 24 hours. Hull KR have announced a major deal that will help them during the course of the 2022 Super League season, their club website has confirmed. Read more here.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Castleford Tigers pounce on two new signings

Castleford Tigers look to have brought another two players through the doors at the Jungle. Though unlikely to be first-teamers in 2022, halfback George Collins has signed from Huddersfield Giants and Ryan Morley from Hull FC. Collins is highly-rated, but has been let go by the Giants due to a...
RUGBY
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
seriousaboutrl.com

Salford Red Devils swoop for Super League forward

Salford Red Devils have announced the signing of Alex Gerrard on a one-year deal. The experienced prop began his career at Widnes Vikings, where he spent eight years between 2010 and 2018, before moving to Australia to play for Queensland outfit, Mackay Cutters. Gerrard then returned to the UK in 2020 to sign for Leigh Centurions.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Lee Radford reveals the main difference between Hull FC and Castleford Tigers

Lee Radford will forever be remembered by the Black and Whites faithful in West Hull. After playing for Hull FC for the majority of his career, Radford turned to coaching and led the Airlie Birds to consecutive Challenge Cup victories in 2016 and 2017. However, the former prop forward was...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Exclusive: Catalans Dragons star Gil Dudson hints at possible Super League move

Welshman Gil Dudson has become an entrenched Super League player since coming through the ranks at Crusaders RL back in 2009. A move to the Wigan Warriors came about ahead of the 2012 season, before transfers to the Widnes Vikings and Salford Red Devils left Dudson aged 30 and appearing as though he would retire in the UK.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Kevin Naiqama reveals just why he left St Helens

Kevin Naiqama will forever be remembered at one team in the Super League. At St Helens, the Fijian international won three Grand Finals and one Challenge Cup, etching his name firmly into St Helens folklore with a dominant Harry Sunderland Trophy winning performance in the 2021 Old Trafford finale. And,...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

New expansion side created in exciting move

A new rugby league side has been created that highlights the sport’s appetite for expansion. The Anglian Vipers were announced as the newest side to join rugby league as the RFL released a statement on their Twitter account to welcome them. The Vipers will be based in Wymondham in...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Exclusive: Ryan Brierley reveals he turned down other interested Super League clubs

Ryan Brierley has over 200 games under his belt since joining the Leigh Centurions in 2012, but he has now revealed just where he wants to retire. At 29 years of age, Brierley still reckons he has at least five years left at the highest level and has spoken of his desire to hang up his boots at either the club that gave him his chance – the Leigh Centurions – or his boyhood club that he most recently signed for – Salford Red Devils.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Ranking the five best rugby league pundits

Having successful pundits will always be a big part of rugby league and has been since the summer game came into being in 1996. In those 25 years, the TV channel has seen many pundits come and go with some incredibly popular and some not so. But, just which five...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

NRL heavyweight Trent Robinson boss slams rival players

NRL heavyweight head coach Trent Robinson has slammed rival players who are set to revolt against the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Australian government. In recent days, a number of stars have spoken out against the increasing crackdown after being vaccinated. Players have been unable to attend indoor venues like...
RUGBY

