Mark Wood has won plenty of praise for his whole-hearted performances in the Ashes but the England quick is desperate turn that fanfare into the things that matter: “wickets and wins”.Australia has taken a shine to Wood over the last few weeks, with his ability to repeatedly clear the 90mph barrier and land vital blows for a side who have been mostly outclassed seeing his stock soar.His bare numbers tell only half of the story – eight wickets at 37.62 – but the identity of his victims does the rest. Wood has dismissed Marnus Labuschagne three times in 17...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO