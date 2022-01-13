ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

SAPA targeted with new legal action

KFVS12
 13 hours ago

Heartland State Senator Dale Fowler is collecting Valentine's Day cards for seniors this year.

www.kfvs12.com

The new year finds Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act targeted with new legal action. COVID re-infections continue to rise in MO. Missouri Health officials say more than 7% of all new cases...
Southeast Missouri State University has fired a former DPS officer currently facing child molestation charges. Missouri Health officials say more than 7% of all new cases in the state are people who contracted COVID more than twice.
kwos.com

Police chiefs go after SAPA

(AP) — Nearly 60 Missouri police chiefs are supporting a lawsuit that raises concerns about a new state law forbidding local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws. The group of chiefs belonging to either the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association or the Missouri Police Chiefs Association said some of the wording in the law “has inadvertently caused confusion and raised a number of questions that hinder law enforcement’s ability to defend and protect Missouri citizens.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Is Missouri’s SAPA law back in the gunsights?

A gun rights lobbyist claims a Mid – Missouri Senator is leading the effort to take the state’s Second Amendment Preservation Act off the books. The Missouri Firearms Coalition’s Aaron Dorr is going after Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden …. The law would levee stiff fines against...
MISSOURI STATE
