SAPA targeted with new legal action

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attorney General Frosh announced his priority legislation for the 2022 General Assembly session on Monday. The agenda will focus on public safety, environmental laws, tenet protection and anti-wage theft measures. “Our legislative agenda is focused on protecting the health and safety of Marylanders and of our environment,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Our proposals eliminate the dangerous and growing threat of ghost guns, bolster efforts to protect our drinking water, protect hardworking employees from becoming victims of wage theft, and provide additional protections for tenants against unscrupulous landlords.” The four main priorities are: Ghost Gun Ban – This legislation aims to ban ghost guns...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO