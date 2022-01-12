011322-tuc-spt-hansencol-p1

METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints finished their turbulent 2021 season at 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. It was an emotionally-draining roller-coaster ride for everyone involved: players; coaches; fans; and media. The Saints raced to a 5-2 start, nosedived into a five-game losing streak in the middle and finished strong to salvage their fifth consecutive winning season, the longest streak in club history.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO