011322-tuc-spt-hansencol-p1

By Young Kwak, Associated Press 2021
Princeton Daily Clarion
 20 hours ago

Greg Hansen: Jayden de Laura's move to Wildcats gets two thumbs...

Princeton Daily Clarion

Former Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers commits to Montana State. Montana State has added a Football Bowl Subdivision transfer quarterback who is very familiar with MSU head coach Brent Vigen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ccenterdispatch.com

Assessing new Arizona QB Jayden de Laura and how his addition will impact Wildcats. Asking and answering five questions about the new UA quarterback and what his arrival means for the QB room.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Princeton Daily Clarion

Huskers land Texas A&M transfer RB Deondre Jackson. Nebraska's relationship with Jackson dates back to the 2020 recruiting cycle, when the Georgia native picked the Aggies over the Huskers, and others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Princeton Daily Clarion

Arizona Wildcats add UCLA defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea via transfer portal. Savea's primary recruiter and position coach at UCLA was Johnny Nansen, now the defensive coordinator at Arizona.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Princeton Daily Clarion

Frost promotes Bill Busch to special teams coordinator; Mike Dawson shifting roles. Nebraska’s defensive staff for 2022 is essentially set, and now only one opening remains.
FOOTBALL
Princeton Daily Clarion

METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints finished their turbulent 2021 season at 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. It was an emotionally-draining roller-coaster ride for everyone involved: players; coaches; fans; and media. The Saints raced to a 5-2 start, nosedived into a five-game losing streak in the middle and finished strong to salvage their fifth consecutive winning season, the longest streak in club history.
NFL
Princeton Daily Clarion

Five years ago, Packers kicker Mason Crosby drilled a 56-yard field goal at AT&T Stadium, sending Green Bay to the NFC Championship Game and dashing the hopes of the Cowboys, who had the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs and looked destined for a possible Super Bowl run.
NFL

