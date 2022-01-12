ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield receives OBE

Cover picture for the articleLeeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has formally received his OBE from the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle. Sinfield was awarded an OBE for his services to rugby league alongside his incredible fundraising efforts for those suffering with Motor...

Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield paid tribute to his sport for backing his efforts to raise millions to fight motor neurone disease (MND) as he was made an OBE.The former Leeds and England captain helped raise more than £2million from a gruelling 101-mile run from the home of rugby union’s Leicester Tigers where he is currently defence coach, to Headingley in November – the equivalent of almost four marathons, completed without sleep inside 24 hours.In December 2020 he ran seven marathons in seven days, which generated £2.7million in donations.Sinfield’s efforts are in aid of his former team-mate Rob Burrow,...
