ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

‘Remarkable’ Roman wooden figurine discovered in ditch during HS2 digging

By Laurie Churchman
The Independent
The Independent
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0YpV_0dk9dBe400

Archaeologists are celebrating the discovery of an “extremely rare” Roman wooden figurine unearthed during work on the HS2 rail project.

The model of a person wearing a tunic – thought to be around 2,000 years old – was preserved in a waterlogged ditch in Twyford, Buckinghamshire, in July last year.

It is highly unusual for wooden artefacts to survive for so long, but a lack of oxygen in the surrounding clay helped prevent the wood from rotting.

Archaeologist Iain Williamson said the level of preserved detail – from the figure’s hat to its hairstyle – “really starts to bring the individual depicted to life”.

He said: “Not only is the survival of a wooden figure like this extremely rare for the Roman period in Britain, but it also raises new questions about this site.

“Who does the wooden figure represent, what was it used for, and why was it significant to the people living in this part of Buckinghamshire during the first century AD?”

Wooden carved images were offered as gifts to the gods, but archaeologists said they could not be certain about the figure’s intended use.

A fragment of the 67cm tall and 18cm wide carving is being sent for radiocarbon dating, while tests are also being conducted to find out where the wood came from.

The figure is in relatively good condition but the arms below the elbows and feet have degraded. The head is slightly turned to the left, the tunic appears to be gathered at the waist, and the calf muscles are defined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vMBU_0dk9dBe400

Shards of pottery dating from 43-70 AD were also uncovered in the ditch.

Jim Williams, a senior science advisor for the public body Historic England, said: “This is a truly remarkable find which brings us face to face with our past.

“The quality of the carving is exquisite and the figure is all the more exciting because organic objects from this period rarely survive.

“This discovery helps us to imagine what other wooden, plant, or animal-based art and sculpture may have been created at this time.”

The find was made by experts from Infra Archaeology, working for HS2’s contractor Fusion JV.

Helen Wass, head of heritage at HS2 Ltd, said: “In Buckinghamshire, our careful work has enabled us to build a much greater understanding of how the landscape was used by our ancestors, especially during the Roman period, and is brought to life further through incredible artefacts like this figure.”

She said the archaeology programme on the first phase of the HS2 project between London and Birmingham has provided a wealth of new information about the past.

But critics of the £10bn high-speed railway, which when completed will run from London to Crewe and Manchester, have accused the company of public relations spin, announcing discoveries while historical sites are “bulldozed over”.

Following a series of excavations last year , Joe Rukin, of the Stop HS2 campaign group, told The Independent : “It was inevitable there would be archaeological finds, but the crime is the number of sites known to exist that are not being properly investigated and are being bulldozed over without proper investigations, even in areas where it’s known there are lost villages or Roman settlements.”

He said: “They are doing what they do best – PR – which spins what is a massive negative – all the sites they’re destroying – and trying to turn it into a positive.”

Campaigners pointed out that a 2013 HS2 environmental survey had identified 969 archaeological sites on the route of phase one alone – the London to Birmingham leg – but that the company had decided to investigate only 60 of them.

HS2 said it carried out extensive surveys along the route to identify and characterise buried archaeological information, and that it works with Historic England and local authority experts.

An HS2 spokesperson said at the time: “Throughout our unprecedented archaeology programme, we have treated sites of archaeological interest with care. We have shared some of our findings made so far and look forward to continuing to tell the stories of Britain’s past.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mudlarker unearths mystical figure from 19th century Africa on banks of River Thames: 12 inch dog with nails protruding from its torso is believed to originate from the Congo and could be worth thousands of pounds

A 'mudlarker' who found a rare magical figure from 19th century Africa on the banks of the River Thames was stunned to find it could be worth thousands of pounds. Experts believe the bizarre-looking but well-preserved 12ins figure of a wooden dog with metal nails protruding from its torso originated from the Congo in the late 1800s.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Mysterious Figurines Discovered in Iran’s ‘Burnt City’

The Iranian archaeological site known as the Burnt City, abandoned for unknown reasons in 2350 B.C.E., has long been a treasure trove of unique archaeological finds. The Tehran Times reported this week that a team of Iranian, Serbian, and Italian archaeologists discovered rare figurines of people and animals. “The figurines include various animal designs, especially cows, as well as human statues, which are in the form of sitting women and standing men,” Iranian archaeologist Hossein Moradi told the Iranian Labour News Agency last week. Also found during the dig was a kiln. Archaeologists aren’t sure what these figurines may have signified—research into...
SCIENCE
Good News Network

Scientists Digitally ‘Unwrap’ Pharaoh Amenhotep Mummy, While Leaving 3,000 Year-old Artifact Untouched

All the royal mummies found in the 19th and 20th centuries have long since been opened for study. With one exception: Egyptologists have never been bold enough to open the mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I. Not because of any mythical curse, but because it is perfectly wrapped, beautifully decorated with flower garlands, and with face and neck covered by an exquisite lifelike facemask inset with colorful stones. But now for the first time, scientists from Egypt have used three-dimensional CT (computed tomography) scanning to ‘digitally unwrap’ this royal mummy and study its contents.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hs2#Figurine#Historical Archaeology#Archaeological Sites#Remarkable#Historic England
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
luxurylaunches.com

A 460-year-old ancient globe that shows a world even before Australia was discovered may fetch $40,000 in an auction.

When one discovers an ancient artifact, it unfolds the era and the world that existed. One such fantastic find is a priceless globe dating back to the 16th Century. This is the oldest object ever to make it to an auction. It has revealed some fascinating details from that time. For one, it displays sea monsters, ships, and a portrayal of Triton, a Greek god of the sea. The almost 500 years old globe shows no markings of Australia, proving it as unexplored. Australia is nothing but a vague southern landmass called Terra Incognita on the globe.
AUSTRALIA
KTVZ

An ancient rock crystal jar reveals its full beauty — but keeps some secrets

A stunning gold-wrapped jar crafted out of rock crystal has finally been uncovered in its entirety, revealing a Latin inscription that might provide new clues about its mysterious origins. Researchers at National Museums Scotland, where the Viking-Age vessel is being conserved, think the receptacle was probably used for religious purposes....
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Well preserved pre-Incan mummy found in underground burial chamber

A team of researchers with the National University of San Marcos has found and recovered a well-preserved pre-Incan mummy in an underground tomb. They have posted their findings on the university's Noticias page. Prior research has shown that the area on the outskirts of modern Lima was once part of...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Bird of prey known as the ‘flying barn door’ spotted in Cornwall

One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Remains of 10,000-year-old baby girl discovered in cave in mountains of Italy

Scientists have found the 10,000-year-old remains of a baby girl in a cave in Italy in a discovery which changes the understanding of how Mesolithic tribes treasured their children, especially female infants. The infant was wrapped in a blanket or covering decorated with around 70 beads and pendants made from...
SCIENCE
Discovery

Dinosaur Footprints from 200 Million Years Ago Discovered in Wales

On a beach in Wales, footprints were discovered that scientists believe came from a prehistoric dinosaur some 200 million years ago. Paleontology experts from London’s Natural History Museum helped lead a study of the tracks, published in Geological Magazine. The prints likely belong to early sauropods or a close relative to the species.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

10 stunning swords and other ancient weapons uncovered in 2021

Archaeologists have made some remarkable finds this year, from barnacle-encrusted Crusader swords at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea to non-returning boomerangs in South Australia. In this countdown, we pick 10 of our favorite sword and weapons discoveries from 2021. Viking sword X-ray In December, archaeologists used X-rays to uncover...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mystery bishop’s name found on rare rock crystal jar in Viking Age hoard

Conservators have found the name of a bishop inscribed on a rare rock crystal jar that was part of a Viking Age hoard discovered by a metal detectorist.Experts discovered the words “Bishop Hyguald had me made” on the base of the jar, which is around 5cm high and resembles an ornate perfume bottle.When it was discovered with the hoard in a field in Dumfries and Galloway in 2014, the jar was wrapped in textiles and when first examined it could not be seen clearly.However, 3D X-ray imaging produced in partnership with the British Museum allowed the object to be investigated...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

The most amazing coin treasures uncovered in 2021

Saving for a rainy day is not a new idea. In 2021, archaeologists turned up a whole horde of hoards: stashes of coins and other valuables left behind for whatever reason and never used again. These treasures turned up in a Polish cornfield, in a meadow in New England, in a town in Denmark. They were left by royals, pirates, chieftains and people who will forever remain anonymous.
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

427K+
Followers
155K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy