BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals has announced it is cutting its U.S. labor force by 35% to bring enough cash back into its coffers and extend its reserves. The job cuts were announced as part of an organizational streamlining initiative that will refocus resources toward the company's highest-value activities. These include clinical and regulatory activities such as the New Drug Application (NDA) filing for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the U.S. and China, regulatory proceedings for plinabulin in chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) in the U.S. and China, and immuno-oncology trials with plinabulin in triple combination IO therapy against various types of cancer.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO