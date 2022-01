Barberton is hosting fire safety training on 14th Street, using two houses planned for demolition. Coventry, Cuyahoga Falls and Lakemore departments are among those training. Fire fighters are learning to observe several different things on the outside of a building (i.e. meters, smoke stacks) to determine how many rooms may be inside, whether or not the dwelling is a single family home or may include multiple units. All of these observations help them to know where the fire may have originated and the location of people inside that need help. Firefighters are also being trained on rescue techniques to help each other, in the event that one of their own is injured. Training will take place today from 9 a.m. – noon.

BARBERTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO