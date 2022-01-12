ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atai Gets Greenlight to Proceed with Treatment-Resistant Depression Asset

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, atai Life Sciences announced its plan to begin a clinical drug-drug interaction (DDI) study via its majority-owned subsidiary Perception Neuroscience starting early in 2022. Evaluating the pharmacokinetics of its Investigational New Drug, PCN-101 (R-ketamine), this trial will be an expansion on current efforts to assess the efficacy...

