Where Ohio State football falls in next year's way-too-early college football rankings

While the Ohio State football season fell short of expectations for what we’ve grown accustomed to in Columbus, we’re already looking ahead to 2022. And we’re not the only ones. Almost every major media outlet has gone on the record to forecast what the landscape of college football will look like next season, and yeah, they all seem to have the Buckeyes high on the list.

As we make the rounds, you’ll see there is a consistent theme across the opinionmakers that Ohio State will be a team that should be in the mix for another Big Ten championship and spot in the College Football Playoff — almost without fail.

Here’s a quick whip-around at where some of the major sites project Ohio State football in the way-too-early national landscape when it comes to the 2022 season. I know it’s tempting, but don’t make any plans to visit L.A. and SoFi Stadium where the national championship game will be played just yet.

Athlon Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6), quarterback C.J. Stroud (7), and defensive back Andrew Moore (39) sing “Carmen Ohio” following the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Ranking: No. 3

What the Athlon Sports SAYS

“The Buckeyes missed the CFB Playoff in 2021 for the first time under coach Ryan Day. A repeat of that seems unlikely next fall, as Ohio State should be the favorite to win the Big Ten thanks to the return of quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson. Day will have some holes to fill on the offensive line, and the receiving corps will miss Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, but both units have talent waiting to step into the starting lineup. Addressing a struggling defense was the top priority for Day this offseason. The hire of Jim Knowles as coordinator should help to fix a unit that allowed 22.8 points a game and 5.3 yards per play. There are question marks about the personnel at every level, but a new scheme and approach should get this unit back on track. Ohio State opens ’22 with a home game versus Notre Dame, while Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan visit Columbus in league play. Trips to Penn State and Michigan State dot the road slate next fall.

CBS Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the third quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Ranking: No. 2

What CBS Sports SAYS

“The Rose Bowl served notice that two Heisman frontrunners behind Young might be C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Buckeyes should be favored to win the Big Ten again, but to get to the next level, the defense needs a lot of work. The hiring of Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State was huge.”

ESPN

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Ranking: No. 2

What ESPN says

“The Buckeyes just missed making the College Football Playoff for a third straight time under coach Ryan Day, with a humbling 42-27 loss at rival Michigan knocking them out of contention. Much of Ohio State’s problems in 2021 can be attributed to the defense. Day hired Jim Knowles, who revamped Oklahoma State’s defense the past two seasons, and Knowles will have his work cut out for him. With quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson coming back, the offense should again be explosive, even with Wilson and Olave turning pro. The receiver corps is in good hands with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The 2022 season will be demanding, with a home opener against Notre Dame, Big Ten road games against Michigan State and Penn State and divisional crossover games versus Iowa and Wisconsin at home.”

Fox Sports

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: The Ohio State Buckeyes players take the field after defeating the Utah Utes 48-45 in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ohio State Ranking: No. 2

What R.J. Young of FOX SPORTS SAYS

“The Buckeyes return three dynamic players on offense: QB C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson. Ryan Day has tapped former Oklahoma State assistant Jim Knowles to revitalize the Buckeyes’ defense. If Knowles accomplishes his task, Ohio State will be a favorite to win the national title in January 2023.”

Sporting News

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes sing “Carmen Ohio” following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Ranking: No. 2

What the Sporting News SAYS

“The Buckeyes return quarterback C.J. Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting this season. Ohio State led the nation with 45.7 points per game, and the supporting cast includes TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State hired Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to renovate the defense, which is flush with four-star talent. Ohio State bookends the season with home games against Notre Dame and Michigan.”

Sports Illustrated

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Ranking: No. 2

What Sports Illustrated SAYS

“Last we saw of the Buckeyes, quarterback C.J. Stroud was throwing for 573 yards and six touchdowns, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was breaking a bowl record with 347 receiving yards, and Marvin Harrison Jr. was nabbing three TD catches. They’ll all be back in 2022, and Jim Knowles arrives from Oklahoma State to shore up the defense. Buckeyes should be loaded.”

USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Ranking: No. 2

What USA TODAY SAYS

“The Rose Bowl gave an indication of what the Buckeyes’ offense will look like without receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Don’t expect any slowdown from a unit that ranked No. 1 in total offense and scoring. C.J. Stroud should again contend for the Heisman Trophy and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba might join him in New York. Changes on the defensive staff illustrate the concerns with that side of the ball. Denzel Burke was a bright spot in the secondary as a freshman, but there are needed improvements everywhere. Ohio State has recruited well, so the players are there.”

Yahoo Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes sing “Carmen Ohio” following their 48-45 win over the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Ranking: No. 3

What Yahoo SPORTS SAYS

“C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be the best QB-WR combination in college football in 2022. Just look at the Rose Bowl. The defense should immediately get better with the addition of Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and TreVeyon Henderson is set to be one of the best running backs in college football again. Here’s the Big Ten favorite.”

List

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.