Fire Protection in Los Angeles

Each of these boutique hotels in L.A. has its own unique twist, making them shoo-ins for our list of city’s best. Look, Holidays have been out of the window for the last couple years, so let's aim higher than the business conference center half a year away from anything vibrant. Let's get bougie, let's get boutique. Los Angeles is brimming with boutique getaways just as distinct as the city’s neighborhoods, whether you're looking for the chic retreats in Beverly Hills, thriving Hollywood hideaways and everything in between. When it comes to character and style, L.A. is practically the epicenter with a creative hub that encompasses film, arts, fashion, food and design (the list goes on, really, if it's glitz and glam and entertaining, it's there). This buzzing way to be is noted nicely in the city’s best boutique hotels where imagination is at the forefront. It encompasses everything from funky lobby bars to colorful and casual retreats, and even rooms styled after fictional characters. Features like mood lighting, vintage records, custom local artwork and handcrafted furniture work together to create an artisan feel that sets it apart from big-name brand hotels, while offering you a place that's as restorative as it is inspiring. Go on, you deserve it.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO