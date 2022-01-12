ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BeyondSpring Cutting U.S. Workforce by 35% to Focus on High-Value Projects

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals has announced it is cutting its U.S. labor force by 35% to bring enough cash back into its coffers and extend its reserves. The job cuts were announced as part of an organizational streamlining initiative that will refocus resources toward the company's highest-value activities. These include clinical and regulatory...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

U.S. Inflation Projected to Keep Rising

U.S. businesses should expect to see inflation continue to rise, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. In fact, 40% of U.S. businesses polled report that prices of their products are rising 2.4 times year-over-year. In the same period, those reporting fall in prices have dropped to just 4% from 16% a year ago.
BUSINESS
BBC

Ovo Energy tells staff it will cut a quarter of its workforce

Ovo Energy, the UK gas and electricity provider, has told staff it plans to cut a quarter of its workforce. The firm confirmed in a letter to its employees that it will axe 1,700 roles from a total 6,200 workers. The reorganisation is linked to its acquisition of SSE three...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Top-Ranked Value ETFs to Focus on Fed Rate Hike Worries

Wall Street has had a rough start to 2022 and has remained highly volatile due to a rise in benchmark 10-year Treasury yields. The yields rose as high as above 1.8% on Jan 10 after being at 1.51% on Dec 31. The Fed is expected to begin raising its benchmark interest rate in March. The Federal Reserve may take a more aggressive approach in raising interest rates. In fact, Goldman Sachs is expecting the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates four times this year, according to a CNBC article.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Tumor#Focus On High Value#The New Drug Application#Nda#Nsclc#Io#Cin#G Csf#Dublin 3
biospace.com

2022 will see pharma target nutraceutical products to tap into consumer spending on preventative health

2025 forecast: massive growth expected in consumer-friendly dosages using natural ingredients for proactive & pre-emptive health. Amsterdam, 14th January, 2022: CPhI Worldwide – the world’s largest pharma event, which will be hosted at the Frankfurt Messe (1-3 November, 2022) – releases the final part of its annual report with far reaching predictions for 2022 and beyond into 2025 for the nutraceuticals market.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

U.S to Dominate the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market With Garnering Over $300 million

Top 5 Players to Account for 40% of the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market. The medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market study by Fact.MR offers insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the growth trajectory through 2031. The survey offers medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including radiation and monitoring products and detectors. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase product sales.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Global Rare Disease Drug Market Size Clinical Trials Insight 2028

Global Rare Disease Drugs Clinical Trials Insight Report Highlights:. Clinical Insight On More Than 400 Marketed Orphan Drugs. Clinical Insight On More Than 1300 Orphan Drugs in Clinical Trials. Orphan Designated Drug Clinical Status by Indication & Country. Global Market Opportunity More Than USD 350 Billion. Market Exclusivity & Patent...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedCity News

BeyondSpring is laying off 35% of staff in wake of FDA rejection of lead drug

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals isn’t giving up on its experimental treatment for a chemotherapy complication, but the company will have fewer employees to support it going forward. The biotech is laying off about 35% of its staff, part of a cash-saving reorganization triggered by the FDA’s rejection of the drug, plinabulin, last November.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Independent

Biogen tumbles after Medicare lays out Aduhelm coverage plan

Shares of Biogen slid Wednesday, a day after federal regulators slapped coverage limitations on the drugmaker’s new Alzheimer’s disease treatment. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Tuesday after markets closed that patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm will have to also participate in clinical trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in order for Medicare to cover the cost.That’s an important caveat because Medicare is expected to cover most of the patients who opt for Aduhelm, and the drug can cost as much as $28,000 annually, not counting expenses for brain scans and other care patients will need while taking it....
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Global Roundup: Medtronic Acquires Affera, Inc to Expand Cardiac Ablation Line

Ireland-based Medtronic surged into 2022 with the acquisition of privately-held Affera, Inc., a company that designs and manufactures cardiac mapping and navigation systems and catheter-based cardiac ablation technologies. Prior to striking the deal, Medtronic held a 3% stake in the Boston-based company. With the acquisition, Medtronic said its portfolio of...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Immuron stock rockets after funding by U.S. DoD of new research agreement

Shares of Immuron Ltd. rocketed 49.6% in active premarket trading Wednesday, after the Australia-based biopharmaceutical company said it received an award of AUD$6.2 million ($4.5 million) from the U.S. Department of Defense to evaluate Travelan for military use. Trading volume spiked to 1.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 60,500. The award is aimed at testing the efficacy of a single larger dose regimen of Travelan for the treatment of moderate to severe diarrhea upon challenge with enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC). "This new project expands our clinical development program and represents the first of several significant clinical trials which the Company expects to undertake with the US Military in 2022," said Immuron Chief Executive JErry Kanellos. "The new funding is testament to the value proposition our hyperimmune bovine polyclonal colostrum technology offers to benefit the US Military as well as the civilian international travelling population." The stock has tumbled 30.1% over the past three months while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has declined 7.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
MARKETS
electrek.co

Windows giant Andersen leads $30M funding of solar window company

US window manufacturing giant Andersen Corporation is leading a series B $30 million funding round of solar window company Ubiquitous Energy. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

IR-Med to Announce 2022 Goals: Anticipated POC Results, File for FDA Clearance and up Listing to the OTCQB

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- IR-Med (OTC: IRME) (“Company” or “the Company”) is proud to announce a series of corporate updates to its investors regarding the medical, financial, and corporate status of the company. Amongst other things, IR-Med announces that starting H1 of 2022 the Company will initiate a usability test to demonstrate the capabilities of its proprietary “PressureSafe” device. The Company updates that it has received an IRB-Helsinki Committee approval from one of Israel’s largest geriatric hospitals, “Beit Rivka” to conduct the test in their facility.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Newswise

Partnership focuses on cutting-edge glass technology

Newswise — The University of Adelaide’s Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing (IPAS) has partnered with The Coretec Group, Inc. to develop a glass to be used in the US company’s CSpace, a 3D static volumetric display technology. This project will be jointly funded by the University of Adelaide.
ENGINEERING
biospace.com

JPM Day 2: Amgen, GSK, 2seventy Bio Prepare for Transformative 2022

Amgen Chief Executive Officer Robert Bradway is excited about the coming year. During his presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Bradway said things are lining up for long-term growth for the California-based company. Part of that growth likely hinges on the deal with Arrakis Therapeutics the company struck this...
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Anticipating a Permanent Shift to Virtual, Pfizer will Reduce Sales Reps

Sparked by more than two years of virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pfizer is cutting its sales staff as more and more physicians’ offices and healthcare facilities prefer fewer face-to-face interactions with vendors. That preference for a virtual experience is expected to remain even after the pandemic wanes.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Flora Growth Produces First Batch Of High-THC Crude Oil, Initiates EU-GMP Certification Process

Cannabis company Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced Tuesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cosechemos, has produced the first batch of crude oil through its newly constructed extraction facility. Cosechemos has also initiated the process to become EU-GMP certified. The completed facility will serve as the company’s primary processing hub, facilitating the...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

It’s Time to Focus on Strengthening Our Workforce

Supply chain issues have crippled global businesses large and small this past year, and the impact on both organizations and the end customers they serve has never hit closer to home than it does today. Everything from global political tension to legacy factory networks and complex distribution centers plays a...
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Pharmaron Acquires Commercial API Manufacturing Facility in the United Kingdom from Recipharm

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pharmaron Beijing Co., Limited (Stock Code: 300759.SZ/3759.HK) (“Pharmaron”) announced today that it has acquired Aesica Pharmaceuticals Limited (“The Cramlington Site”) from Recipharm group. The Cramlington Site in Newcastle, United Kingdom, has an established history of cGMP manufacturing services for an array of Active Pharmaceutical...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Takeda Augments IO Portfolio with Third Build-to-Buy Acquisition in a Year

Takeda added some more firepower to its immuno-oncology game on Monday when the Japanese giant announced it will exercise its option to acquire U.K.-based Adaptate Biotherapeutics. The planned acquisition will give Takeda full access to Adaptate’s antibody-based γδ T cell engager platform, which includes both pre-clinical and discovery assets. The...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy