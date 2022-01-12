ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged

By Sandra Gonzalez
CNN
CNN
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — A toast is in order to actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly (though, you might want to bring your own beverage). The couple has announced they are engaged. Fox shared a video of the engagement on Instagram, which happened on January 11, and reflected...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 7

Related
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Megan Fox’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Megan Fox has just sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors, as she was papped leaving the famous Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills late on Monday, December 13th with a very noticeably plumper pout. The 35-year-old actress instinctively covered her face when she spotted the paparazzi waiting outside the establishment where...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox’s Romantic History: From 1st Love To Brian Austin Green Split & MGK Engagement

Megan Fox has dated some sultry stars in Hollywood before getting engaged to Machine Gun Kelly — learn all about her dating history here. Megan Fox‘s new romance with rocker Machine Gun Kelly has catapulted her into the spotlight. While the actress, 34, is no stranger to fame and flashing lights, Megan’s usually very private when it comes to her personal life — specifically her romances. Although she spent most of her career with ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, Megan has dated a few notable names in Hollywood. As she and MGK prepare to get married (they announced their engagement on Jan. 12, 2022), relive every one of Megan’s relationships:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
92.9 NIN

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off + Breaks New Toy in Viral TikTok

Machine Gun Kelly was showing off a new toy when he broke it. He'll need to replace the toy, but at least the hit-maker landed a viral TikTok in the process. Yesterday (Dec. 28), the "Bloody Valentine" crooner took to social media to share a video of him playing with a Bop It. Remember the hand-eye coordination toy that was all the rage in the '90s and early aughts? Well, he got one and filmed a video with his girlfriend Megan Fox to show it off.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
E! News

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Page Six

Julia Fox slams ‘dead beat alcoholic’ baby daddy ahead of Christmas

Former Page Six party kid-turned-actress Julia Fox kicked off Christmas week airing out her messy relationship with her “dead beat dad” baby daddy Peter Artemiev. In a two-day rant on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems” star accused him of being an absent “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” who can be found “at… Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets etc.,” she alleged.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Did Hailey Bieber Forget Her Pants On Instagram? She's The Latest Celeb To Rock The Look

No, Hailey Bieber didn’t get ready in a hurry, and no, she wasn’t caught unawares and papped while she was only half dressed. Every time Mrs Bieber has been pictured without her pants, we have to tell you that her look was completely intentional! Promise! And if it wasn’t, then the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model did a great job of making it look like it was!
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Hospitalized After Selling Farts in a Jar

But Stephanie Matto, the 90 Day Fiancé star was selling her farts in a jar for $1,000 per jar!. Apparently her farts were in such high demand, she was selling about 50 jars a week!. But she announced her retirement after she was rushed to the hospital because she...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump After Travis Barker’s Bottle Pic Sparks Birth Rumors

So stunning! Kylie Jenner gave a pregnancy update one week after Travis Barker’s baby bottle photo sparked speculation that the reality star has already given birth. “I am woman,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, captioned a Thursday, January 6, Instagram slideshow. The former E! personality wore a white top knotted above her bare stomach in the social media upload, as well as unbuttoned denim jeans.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

John Mulaney’s Ex Just Responded To His Baby’s Birth In The Shadiest Way Possible

Earlier this week, news broke that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had finally welcomed their baby into the world, and the comedian’s ex, Anna Marie Tendler, had some sly commentary for the event. While the pair married in 2014 and parted ways in 2020 following Mulaney’s struggles with substance abuse, Tendler evidently still holds some (reasonable) hard feelings towards her ex following the birth of his child, after the 39-year-old publicly revealed he never planned to have kids while married to Tendler.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

821K+
Followers
125K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy