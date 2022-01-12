ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

CDC study finds no link between COVID-19 vaccines and premature birth

By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxYF8_0dk9ZEVF00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. ( StudyFinds.org ) – Although pregnant women have a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness, many are still hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine. A new study may put some fears to rest, finding that the vaccinations don’t lead to a higher risk of premature birth.

New coronavirus cases top 20,000 in Kansas, KDHE gives update on places with active clusters

As of September 2021, just one in three pregnant women (31%) in the United States have received at least one vaccine dose. Common concerns regarding vaccination focus on the safety of the vaccine and any long-term consequences for the baby.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explored this concern, looking at any potential risks coming from getting the COVID-19 vaccine on a woman’s pregnancy . Premature birth — or deliveries taking place earlier than 37 weeks — and a condition called small-for-gestational-age both increase the risk of death and long-term disability for infants. However, the new findings confirm that COVID vaccines do not raise the risk of either problem occurring.

Researchers collected data from eight organizations in the Vaccine Safety Datalink project, examining the link between premature birth among vaccinated and unvaccinated pregnant women between the ages of 16 to 49.

The study also tracked the pregnancies of 10,064 individuals who had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose during pregnancy. Nearly the entire group (98.3%) received their vaccination during their second or third trimesters. About 1.7 percent received a COVID shot during their first trimester.

Approximately 96 percent of pregnant women received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, which include the Pfizer and Moderna injections.

Vaccinations at any point of a pregnancy don’t increase preterm births

Results show that regardless of which trimester pregnant women receive their COVID-19 vaccines or how many doses they have, there was no difference in the rate of premature births between vaccinated and unvaccinated women.

Kansas school changes COVID protocols, considering temporary closures

For every 100 births, there were about 6.6 premature births in vaccinated women . In contrast, there were 8.2 premature births in unvaccinated women.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is important for preventing severe illness in pregnant people,” says Heather Lipkind, associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at the Yale School of Medicine, in a university release . “With the increasing rates of COVID-19 in our community we are encouraging pregnant people to get vaccinated.”

Researchers published their findings in the CDC’s journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The US Sun

You must seek emergency medical help if you’re suffering with disturbing Covid symptom – as Omicron surges in US

HEALTH experts have warned people to seek emergency medical help if they begin to suffer from a disturbing Covid symptom as the Omicron variant continues to surge in the US. Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds have been listed by the Centers for Disease Control as among the more severe symptoms of the illness that should be considered an emergency warning sign.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Premature Births#Kdhe#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
healthcanal.com

Is COVID-19 Vaccination Associated With Preterm Births?

Longstanding concerns among pregnant women regarding vaccine safety and pre-term births have now been dispelled with the release of a new CDC report. No longer a persistent barrier to vaccine acceptance during pregnancy, new research, and published news, proves that Covid-19 vaccines are, in fact, not linked to pre-term births, small-for-gestational-age at birth, or adverse birth outcomes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTKR

CDC study reaffirms that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for kids aged 5 to 11

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the results of a study that reaffirmed that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was safe for children aged between 5 and 11 years old. According to the study, there were just 100 confirmed "serious" reactions to the vaccine among children between Nov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy