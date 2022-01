Lima Memorial and H.A. Dorsten Inc. accepted an award this evening for the work they have done on the new Lima Memorial Medical Center in Wapakoneta. The two businesses were recognized with the Ohio Valley Associated Builders and Contractors Excellence in Construction award. The award honors the most innovative and high-quality construction projects in the Ohio Valley region and are judged on criteria such as safety, personnel management, quality control, scheduling, and degree of difficulty. The medical center features 21 exam rooms and 2 procedure rooms which meets the needs of the communities and rural areas surrounding them.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO