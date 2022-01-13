ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Monarch’ Premiere Delayed: Fox Musical Drama to Debut in Fall 2022

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
 13 hours ago

Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel’s new musical drama has been delayed. Fox has announced that Monarch will now premiere in Fall 2022. It was set to be part of the network’s midseason schedule, with a two-night premiere set for Sunday, January 30, immediately following the NFC Championship, then with...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Jason Ensler
Person
Anna Friel
Person
Trace Adkins
