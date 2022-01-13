ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Monarch’ Premiere Delayed: Fox Musical Drama to Debut in Fall 2022

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
lincolnnewsnow.com
 13 hours ago

Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel’s new musical drama has been delayed. Fox has announced that Monarch will now premiere in Fall 2022. It was set to be part of the network’s midseason schedule, with a two-night premiere set for Sunday, January 30, immediately following the NFC Championship, then with...

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two; 2022 Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama Series

There’s news from Lady Whistledown for Bridgerton fans. A March premiere date has been announced for season two of the Netflix period drama. Season one premiered on Christmas 2020. The popular series has already been renewed for seasons three and four having received a two-season renewal in April. Starring...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Jason Ensler
Person
Anna Friel
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Tennessee Tribune

ABC Debuts Show About Famous Black Women

ABC (locally WRKN-2) will debut next week a new show that spotlights vital and important Black women, some well known and others that haven’t gotten their just due. “Women Of The Movement” debuts Jan. 6, and the first subject is a woman whose tragic and horrible loss provided a national boost to the Civil Rights Movement. Mamie Till Mobley’s son Emmett was brutally murdered and tortured in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman. Till Mobley decided to have her son’s casket remain open at his funeral, allowing the world to see first hand the viciousness and brutality of overt racism.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monarch#Drama#Fox Entertainment#Music Industry#Romans
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Star's New Show Premiering in February

Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar will be back on TV in February in Apple TV+'s new series Suspicion. The series got a premiere date at last this month – Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 – and Nayyar celebrated with a post on Instagram. Fans are excited to see this comedy veteran take on a more dramatic role.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hulu Reportedly Losing Iconic NBC Show in January

ER fans still in the midst of re-watching all 331 episodes on Hulu will have to switch platforms soon. That's because the iconic medical drama is leaving to join HBO Max in January. ER was infamously unavailable on streaming platforms until January 2018, when Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

This Bachelor Contestant Had A Ton Of Drama Even Before The Season Premiered

Usually, when a contestant goes on a reality dating show like The Bachelor, the assumption is that they’re single and ready to, well, date. So when ABC released the list of possible contestants for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor on Sept. 25, 2021, and fans noticed one of them — Salley Carson — was supposed to have a wedding on Sept. 26, 2021, some red flags were raised, to say the least. With the start of Clayton’s season now upon us, Bachelor Nation is reminded of all the drama surrounding Salley even before the season premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Watch the New Trailer for 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1

Netflix has dropped off a new trailer for part one of the final season of Ozark, which is slated to premiere on the streamer later this month. The series centers on Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), who become involved with Missouri criminals upon moving to the Ozarks to continue laundering money. The latest trailer sees the Byrde family attempt to navigate a deal between the FBI and Felix Solis’ drug lord Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Keesha Sharp To Co-Star In Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Lethal Weapon series star Keesha Sharp is joining the third season of Power Book II: Ghost, Starz’s Power universe spinoff, as a series regular. Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life. Sharp will play Professor Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and boho beauty. Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Kings of Napa’: Watch the Trailer for OWN’s New Wine Business Drama (VIDEO)

A bitter family battle for a wine business empire is underway in the first trailer for The Kings of Napa, a new drama series coming soon to OWN. Set to premiere on January 11 at 8/7c, the series from acclaimed showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws) will center on the House of Kings vineyard in Napa, California, and the fight that ensues for the family legacy.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

The 18 TV shows we're most excited to watch in 2022

As the backlog brought on by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic clears — even if the pandemic itself does not — 2022 promises a bumper crop of prominent TV titles. “The Walking Dead” comes to an end, “Game of Thrones” becomes a franchise and “The Lord of the Rings” moves to the small screen. The original “Law & Order” is back for Season 21, the ‘80s Lakers are back for “Winning Time” and Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s tempestuous relationship is back in the spotlight with “Pam & Tommy.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy