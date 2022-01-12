ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists ID Genes That Make Your ​Fingerprints

By Cara Murez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Jan. 12 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Your fingerprints may be more than a surefire way to identify you: New...

Your Fingerprints Could Help Uncover Treatments for Diseases and Disorders—Here's How

It's been long understood that our fingerprints are unique to us as individuals, but how they are created has always been up in the air. New research published in the journal Cell found that a gene within our bodies is responsible for fingerprint development. Plus, our fingerprints are based on "phenotypical traits," which is the association between genes and observable traits. "We started the work purely out of curiosity. But later it turns out fingerprint pattern is associated with genes for limb growth, which are critical for fetal development. This provides another classic example of pleiotropy, when multiple phenotypes are interrelated to each other and are affected by the same genes," said Sijia Wang, the co-senior author and a geneticist at the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health, in a media release. As a result, scientists can now better identify treatments for various diseases and disorders based on fingerprints.
